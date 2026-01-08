Gryphon Investors Acquires Safety Management Group

Establishes New Platform for Outsourced Safety Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private investment firm, today announced that it has acquired Safety Management Group ("SMG" or the "Company"), a preeminent provider of outsourced safety services, from NMS Capital. SMG will serve as a platform for future investments in outsourced safety services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, SMG is a leading partner in safety, compliance, and risk management, differentiating itself through its integrated consulting, on-site execution, and technology solutions. The Company creates customized and comprehensive programs that promote safe and sustainable operations for leading organizations in the data center, pharmaceutical, utilities, and manufacturing industries. CEO Randy Gieseking, along with the Company's management team, will remain with SMG and retain a meaningful ownership stake. "Gryphon's deep experience growing similar technical services businesses will position SMG to take advantage of robust organic and M&A opportunities," said Mr. Gieseking. "We look forward to working closely with the Gryphon team and their differentiated, integrated deal and operations model as we continue to innovate and build upon our success."

Jeff Pembroke, Operating Partner and Co-Head of Gryphon's Heritage Group, said, "We are excited to partner with Randy and the SMG team to grow the business and further position the Company as a market leader. Gryphon's investment is the result of a proactive theme-based approach, as we recognize the significant importance of safety across many of our portfolio companies and the broader services sector. SMG has built a strong reputation as the go-to-provider for outsourced safety consulting and has demonstrated consistent growth in essential industries with strong tailwinds."

Tim Bradley, Gryphon Deal Partner in Gryphon's Heritage Group, said, "We believe there is an opportunity to continue to scale a market-leading business by expanding geographic presence, further building out the Company's existing offerings, and executing on strategic M&A in the fragmented Environmental, Health, and Safety (EH&S) market. SMG stood out to us as an industry leader with extremely talented employees and long-standing, embedded relationships with customers who view the Company as a true value-added partner. We are excited to work with the entire SMG team."

SMG is actively seeking to partner with complementary organizations to expand its geographic footprint, deepen its portfolio of offerings, and strengthen its position as a leading provider of outsourced safety services to provide the most impactful and value-enhancing services to customers.

Gryphon was advised by financial advisors Houlihan Lokey and legal counsel Kirkland & Ellis. Stifel served as the exclusive financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel to SMG.

About Safety Management Group

Safety Management Group provides a broad suite of Environmental, Health, and Safety (EH&S) services, including strategic assessments, program and policy development, embedded on-site leadership, execution resources, immersive training, and supplier oversight. These offerings are supported by SMG's proprietary SaaS platform, VERO, which enables scalable contractor pre-qualification, compliance management, and real-time visibility into safety performance. Together, SMG's services and technology allow clients to embed consistent, repeatable EH&S practices into day-to-day operations – moving beyond point-in-time support to drive lasting improvements in EH&S culture and risk management. SMG serves large and high-growth end markets where safety and environmental performance is mission-critical, including utilities, pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals, manufacturing, semiconductor fabrication, and data centers. With more than 300 credentialed safety advisors nationwide, SMG supports clients from the executive level to the field, helping deliver measurable improvements in safety outcomes.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private investment firm focused on growing competitively advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software and Technology Solutions & Services sectors. With more than $10 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners and management teams to accelerate the building of leading, high-quality companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly differentiated model integrates since 1999 its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, artificial intelligence, human capital acquisition and development, acquisition due diligence and integration planning, treasury, finance and accounting expertise. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $500 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments of $10 million to $25 million in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

