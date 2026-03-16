Gryphon Investors-backed Mechanix Wear Acquires OTEX, an Innovator in Tech-Enabled Personal Protective Equipment

Acquisition Bolsters Mechanix Wear's Protective Apparel Offering

VALENCIA, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanix Wear®, a leading designer and manufacturer of premium, high-performance hand protection and protective apparel, announced today it has acquired OTEX, an innovative developer and manufacturer of tech-enabled personal protective equipment (PPE). Mechanix Wear is backed by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private investment firm, and OTEX marks Mechanix Wear's third acquisition completed under Gryphon's ownership. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

OTEX develops and manufactures premium, R&D‑driven safety solutions and apparel featuring patented technologies. The company is known for its SMARTHOOD™, which integrates industry‑leading hood protection with advanced air‑quality innovations and cooling systems. CEO Jake Weidert will remain with the organization as Vice President of Technology and Materials for the platform, ensuring that the vision and innovation behind OTEX's breakthrough technologies continue to shape future product development. OTEX will operate under Mechanix Wear's Chicago Protective Apparel division.

"OTEX's patented technologies and leadership in air‑quality‑driven PPE align perfectly with our mission to deliver trusted, innovative protection to workers," said Mechanix Wear CEO Jesse Spungin.

Keith Christiansen, President of Mechanix Wear's Chicago Protective Apparel division, added, "OTEX has been a true disruptor, and its deep investment in research and development will continue to accelerate the creation of our next‑generation safety solutions. We are excited to collaborate with the OTEX team and welcome them to the Mechanix Wear platform."

Ryan Fagan, Partner in the Consumer Group at Gryphon Investors, said, "Mechanix Wear continues to build a differentiated platform of premium, R&D-led protective equipment, and OTEX further strengthens that vision. We're pleased to support the company's continued strategic expansion and investment in innovation and growth."

"We are thrilled to join the Mechanix Wear family," said Mr. Weidert. "Mechanix Wear's manufacturing scale, resources, and commitment to innovation make them the ideal partner to advance OTEX's mission of improving safety and air quality for workers. This partnership ensures long‑term support for our customers, strategic partners and the technologies we've worked hard to develop."

EC M&A served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to Mechanix Wear. Mengel, Metzger, Barr & Co. LLP (MMB+CO) acted as tax and financial advisor and Harris Beach Murtha acted as legal advisor to OTEX.

About Mechanix Wear®

Founded in 1991, Mechanix Wear is a leader in automotive, construction, industrial, and tactical hand protection and protective apparel. Since the debut of The Original® work glove at the 1991 Daytona 500, Mechanix Wear has continued to create products that deliver superior performance, quality, and reliability to a growing following of passionate consumers. Headquartered in Valencia, California, the company sells its products in more than 20,000 retail store locations across more than 70 countries and through industrial distributors. With a mission to look beyond conventional ideas and continually innovate the most advanced products for working hands, Mechanix Wear has built a reputation as The Tool That Fits Like a Glove®.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private investment firm focused on growing competitively-advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software, and Technology Solutions & Services sectors. With more than $10 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and management teams to accelerate the building of leading, high-quality companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly-differentiated model integrates since 1999 its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, artificial intelligence, human capital acquisition and development, acquisition due diligence and integration planning, treasury, finance, and accounting expertise. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $500 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments of $10 million to $25 million in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

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SOURCE Gryphon Investors