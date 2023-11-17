Gryphon Investors-Backed Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions Appoints Jeff Collier as CEO

News provided by

Gryphon Investors

17 Nov, 2023, 07:05 ET

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions ("TTDS") today announced it has appointed Jeff Collier as Chief Executive Officer. TTDS is the newly established parent company of Big Chief, Inc. ("Big Chief"), a leading independent distributor of electric process heating and temperature control products for the industrial market. Middle market private equity firm Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon") created TTDS in September 2023 as its new industrial temperature management platform concurrently with its acquisition of Big Chief.

"We are very excited to welcome Jeff to TTDS as we leverage Big Chief's leading market position to build a new platform of customer-focused companies providing thermal solutions and services that meet the unique challenges of our customers," said Jeff Pembroke, Operating Partner of Gryphon's Heritage Fund, the firm's small-cap fund strategy. "He has a strong record of supporting profitable growth and innovation and brings an impressive background in both industrial distribution and the plastics industry."

Prior to joining TTDS, Mr. Collier spent nearly four years at Nexeo Plastics, most recently as Chief Commercial Officer. Previously, he served as Vice President, Sales Effectiveness & Operations at PSAV. Earlier in his career, he spent twenty-one years at Grainger Americas, most recently as Vice President of Field Sales.

Tim Bradley, Managing Director of Gryphon's Heritage Fund, said, "Our history of identifying leading businesses in promising industries led us to the industrial temperature control sector, and we see significant potential for TTDS as a standout in a very fragmented market. Jeff brings relevant market and operational experience that will help us accelerate the growth of TTDS, and we see him as uniquely qualified to lead its evolution."

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO at TTDS, and I am committed to building on the incredible foundation and market leadership that the Big Chief team has already established," said Mr. Collier. "With the support and resources of our dedicated employees and Gryphon Investors, we will continue to innovate and create value for our customers, other stakeholders, and the communities we serve."

About TTDS
Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions ("TTDS") was established in 2023 by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm, as a platform for the distribution of industrial temperature management and related products. TTDS is the parent company of Big Chief Inc., a leading independent distributor of electric process heating and temperature control products for the industrial market.

About Big Chief
Founded in 1962 by James Howe Sr., and based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Big Chief is a leading supplier of industrial maintenance, repair and operations products for electric heating and temperature control. The company is well regarded for its technical expertise, customer service, and custom fabrication capabilities, and its customers are primarily manufacturers serving the consumer staples, water and infrastructure, automotive, specialty polymer and resin, building materials, and general industrials end markets. For more information, visit www.gobigchief.com.

About Gryphon Investors 
Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, and Software sectors. With approximately $9 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and executives to accelerate the building of leading companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, human capital acquisition and development, treasury, finance, and accounting expertises. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital.  The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $350 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors. 

Contact:
Lambert
Caroline Luz
203-570-6462
[email protected]
or
Jennifer Hurson
845-507-0571
[email protected]

SOURCE Gryphon Investors

Also from this source

Gryphon Investors Named to Inc.'s 2023 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has been named to the Inc. 2023 Founder-Friendly...

Gryphon Investors to Acquire Leading Specialty HVAC Company AirX Climate Solutions

Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has agreed to acquire AirX Climate Solutions...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.