Gryphon Names Carthey Van Dyke as VP, Client Services

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carthey Van Dyke has joined Boston-based SaaS company Gryphon Networks as VP of Client Services. Van Dyke brings with her over a decade of SaaS customer success experience delivering creative, client-focused solutions that drive revenue growth and improve customer satisfaction.

"I am excited to welcome Carthey to the Gryphon team," stated Greg Armor, EVP of Sales. "With her extensive customer success experience in the SaaS space, I am confident that she will be a valuable asset to Gryphon as we continue to serve our client base with excellence."

Van Dyke is a dynamic leader who brings with her a passion for customer success, employee growth and sales enablement. "I look forward to working with the talented and passionate Gryphon team. I can't wait to lead our Client Services teams as they help our customers accelerate their growth using Gryphon's sales acceleration platform," stated Van Dyke.

Most recently, Van Dyke was the Senior Manager of Customer Success at Showpad, a prominent sales enablement SaaS company. Over her 5 years there she helped drive the Customer Success strategy and grow with the company from $10M to $60M.

About Gryphon

Gryphon Networks provides the only end-to-end sales acceleration platform with a carrier grade network infused with business intelligence and AI. The platform provides automation and visibility into key sales performance analytics, delivering actionable insights to drive sales effectiveness and help clients grow revenue faster.

For more than 20 years, Gryphon has supported our clients' growth initiatives by aligning sales and marketing functions to deliver higher performing campaigns. With more than 788M+ minutes of calling data experience, Gryphon works with Fortune 500 companies, as well as small and medium-sized businesses across a variety of industries. Using user-friendly dashboards our clients are able to achieve better, data-informed business decisions.

