GS ENERGY Showcases Advanced Solar Storage Solutions at International Expos, Bolstering Global Expansion

News provided by

GS (Ningbo) ESS Technology Co., Ltd.

26 Oct, 2023, 09:15 ET

NINGBO, China, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, GS (Ningbo) ESS Technology Co., Ltd. (GS ENERGY), a global leader in smart energy solutions, showcased its residential photovoltaic (PV) storage-charging products and one-stop solutions at Solar & Storage Live UK and All-Energy Australia. GS ENERGY displayed an array of PV energy storage (ES) systems for diverse low voltage and high voltage applications alongside its industry-leading PV, ES and charging integration solution to customers and partners worldwide. The company is rapidly expanding its global market presence.

Continue Reading
GS ENERGY Showcases Advanced Solar Storage Solutions at International Expos, Bolstering Global Expansion
GS ENERGY Showcases Advanced Solar Storage Solutions at International Expos, Bolstering Global Expansion

Specifically designed and developed for residential energy storage, GS ENERGY's integrated PV, ES and charging system delivers complete protection, from individual cells to the entire system, through the deployment of technological innovations that further enhance the safety of ES systems and offer users with more sustainable benefits and higher returns.

For flexibility, GS ENERGY solutions incorporate an intelligent battery management system (BMS) that automatically identifies the battery's position, simplifying future capacity expansion. The BMS is also compatible with popular inverters on the market, facilitating easier system integration and providing customers with a broader choice of inverters.

For safety, GS ENERGY utilizes a natural air-cooling design for heat dissipation, effectively minimizing thermal loss. The system rigorously manages the uniform temperature of the cells, enhancing battery lifespan.

For smart system operation, users can scan the system's QR code to auto-upload battery performance data to their mobile app, enhancing user experience. Additionally, the system features intelligent cluster-level management, optimizing charging and discharging efficiency, which allows users to maximize returns.

Leveraging these three advantages, GS ENERGY has garnered acclaim from customers in the UK, Australia and globally for the products and solutions showcased at Solar & Storage Live UK and All-Energy Australia.

In addition to the integrated PV, ES and charging system, GS ENERGY exhibited various models suited for diverse scenario applications, effectively highlighting its robust product lineup and innovative prowess in solar storage integration technology.

About GS ENERGY
GS ENERGY has made thoughtful strides in establishing a sales and service presence worldwide. Our overseas branches and service centers span Europe, North America, Latin America, Oceania, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, all working diligently to offer reliable and quality services to our global clientele. Our ambition is to contribute meaningfully to the global clean energy movement and humbly support the ongoing shift towards smarter energy solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2258455/1.jpg  

SOURCE GS (Ningbo) ESS Technology Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

GS ENERGY Showcases Advanced Solar Storage Solutions at International Expos, Bolstering Global Expansion

GS ENERGY Showcases Advanced Solar Storage Solutions at International Expos, Bolstering Global Expansion

Recently, GS (Ningbo) ESS Technology Co., Ltd. (GS ENERGY), a global leader in smart energy solutions, showcased its residential photovoltaic (PV)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.