GS SmartLogic Provides Secure, User-Friendly Automation for Fats and Oils Processors

News provided by

SPX FLOW, Inc.

20 Jun, 2023, 11:07 ET

New technology improves system optimization and sustainability

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW's Gerstenberg Schröder brand has released the GS SmartLogicTM Process Control System, an updated automation system for fats and oils applications, like margarine and shortening manufacturing. The system helps processors increase uptime and improve energy efficiency through enhanced usability.

The automated system is an integral part of Gerstenberg Schröder's margarine and shortening process lines. It provides operators:

  • Control and consistency with easy-to-read data to help maintain the system
  • Enhanced programable options for recipe control, including a customized overview of the process components
  • Predictive maintenance system to monitor the health, waste control and energy efficiency of the system

Read more details about the GS SmartLogic: https://www.spxflow.com/gerstenberg-schroder/products/smartlogic-process-control-system

Alf Sievers, Global Product Manager for Gerstenberg Schröder and Market Manager for fats and oils:
 "The GS SmartLogic Process Control System is a unique tool that pairs intuitive operation and extended functionality. The enhanced features give customers an easier-to-use experience while adding new layers of functionality, connectivity and optimizations that help plants run at peak efficiency.

"We aim to keep our customers on the cutting edge of what's possible, and this tool allows us to help customers secure the maximum uptime through an easier, more efficient process."

The GS SmartLogic Process Control System has three versions: Basic, Advanced and Professional.

Usability
The new recipe editor provides a process diagram that shows a fast and straightforward overview of the process components. It also features extended and easy data entry to search and edit recipes.

The GS SmartLogic Professional system also allows monitoring and controlling of the process from one or several operating stations, either as a stand-alone or a client-server solution.

Uptime and Serviceability
To secure maximum uptime, the GS SmartLogic Professional has a predictive maintenance system that, based on usage, informs when service or inspection is required to minimize unplanned downtime. The system also features a network diagnostic tool so operators can find and resolve faults themselves.

Waste Control and Energy Efficiency
The new SmartLogic control system ensures reproducible results during each production run which helps to avoid errors that would result in product loss and excess energy consumption.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.
Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com

Media Contact:
Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer
[email protected]com

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.

