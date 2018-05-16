GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors

All executives will help guide the GS1 US strategy to drive adoption and use of GS1 Standards across multiple industries to support innovation, improved supply chain efficiencies, e-commerce operations, regulatory requirements, and the demands of today's empowered consumer, including more accurate and complete product information.

"Businesses today need to be able to act with agility and speed to keep pace with consumers," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO of GS1 US. "These leaders recognize the value of GS1 Standards to establish unique identification of products and associated metadata, plus interoperability across a growing ecosystem of technologies and partners. I look forward to their collaboration as we continue to shape the future of business."

Ms. Block oversees digital strategy and teams including site merchandising, digital products and solutions, user experience (UX) and design as senior vice president of digital at Target. In her previous role, Ms. Block oversaw Target's first fully-integrated enterprise merchandising team, consisting of beauty and household essentials. Prior to joining Target in 2013, Ms. Block spent a decade at Hayneedle, including nearly three years as vice president of merchandising with oversight of product development, sourcing, new business development, pricing and inventory planning.

As president of McKesson U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Health, Mr. Loporcaro oversees all operations, including the distribution of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other healthcare-related products, as well as technology and value-added services to customers. Previously, he was president of McKesson Specialty Health and president of McKesson Canada, where he led the integration of Drug Trading and Medicine Shoppe, positioning McKesson Canada as the largest banner of independent pharmacists across Canada. Prior to joining McKesson, Mr. Loporcaro was managing partner with Ascend LLC, a business development and management consultancy which he founded. He also worked in progressively responsible management and executive roles in a variety of sectors, notably telecommunications and manufacturing.

Ms. Mani leads product engineering and business operations as general manager of Google Store, where she has end-to-end responsibility for this online shop where you can buy Made by Google hardware, Nest devices and Made for Google accessories. Prior to this role, she was director of Nest.com, and she additionally spent 10 years at eBay, where she was vice president of product and engineering for selling, trust, payments, and shipping. Ms. Mani recently delivered the keynote speech for Google's "She's So STEM" program to encourage young women to explore a career in technology.

At Johnson & Johnson, Ms. Stevens is responsible for leading end-to-end strategy and transformation in the areas of supply chain innovation, digitalization, value chain management, planning and performance. She held several key leadership positions prior to joining J&J, including chief supply chain officer at Newell Rubbermaid, vice president of global operations at Tyco International, and roles at General Electric, Bertelsmann, Inc. and Knoll Inc. Ms. Stevens is also an active member of the Smithsonian Science Education Center and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Supply Chain Advisory Boards.

The GS1 US Board of Governors includes executives from 20 leading organizations including: The Coca-Cola Company; eBay Inc.; Google; The J.M. Smucker Company; Johnson & Johnson; Macy's, Inc.; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; McKesson; Procter & Gamble; Publix Super Markets; PVH Corp.; QVC, Inc.; Sysco Corporation; Target; Wakefern Food Corporation; Walmart; Wegmans Food Markets and Wendy's Quality Supply Chain Co-op, Inc. The full list is available at www.gs1us.org/about-gs1-us/corporate/board-of-governors.

GS1 US®, a member of GS1®, is an information standards organization that brings industry communities together to solve supply chain problems through the adoption and implementation of GS1 Standards.

