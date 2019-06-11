GS1 US Appoints Retail Grocery, Food Industry and Healthcare Leaders to Board of Governors

EWING, N.J., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US® has appointed the following executives to its Board of Governors: Jim Brennan, executive vice president, national retail sales, US region, Coca-Cola North America; Dick Tracy, president, Dot Foods; and Dr. Susan D. Moffatt-Bruce, executive director of University Hospitals, The Ohio State University (OSU) Wexner Medical Center.

All three executives will help guide the GS1 US strategy to drive adoption, use and adherence to GS1 Standards across multiple industries to support innovation, improved supply chain efficiencies, e-commerce operations, regulatory requirements and the demands of today's empowered consumer, including more accurate and complete product information.

"Each of these leaders has successfully led their own organizations by adapting to significant changes and disruption," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO of GS1 US. "They each understand the value of collaboration based on GS1 Standards as a core component of industry evolution and share our passion for leveraging standards to keep customers safe, gain efficiencies and maintain relevance in a data-dominant world."

Celebrating 30 years with Coca-Cola this year, Jim Brennan has led several internal sales organizations during his career. He currently oversees Coca-Cola's National Retail Sales Business within the United States, including supermarket, convenience retail, drug, value and club channels. Previously, as senior vice president for the Northeast Region of Coca-Cola Refreshments, he managed the eastern large-store team business and military business and led the entire field sales organization across 11 northern states and key strategic markets. Brennan has contributed to driving GS1 Standards in Coca-Cola's business processes to enhance data quality for the customer and support the organization's total portfolio. He replaces former GS1 US board member, Mel Landis, senior vice president – business transformation, Coca-Cola North America.

Dick Tracy is the president of Dot Foods, the nation's largest food industry redistributor, and has helped position the company as a trusted partner across the food supply chain with his collaborative leadership style. He is responsible for all sales, business development, IT, training and quality control. He has worked in various positions since joining the family business 28 years ago, including chief operating officer, executive vice president of foodservice sales, vice president of customer development and general manager of Dot's e-commerce subsidiary. He is a member of Dot's Board of Directors and serves on the company's strategic planning and financial review committees. A founding member of the Foodservice GS1 US Standards Initiative, Tracy has served on the Executive Leadership Committee for 10 years. He has been a strong advocate for GS1 Standards, with a focus on data quality and completeness.

Dr. Susan D. Moffatt-Bruce is a tenured professor in surgery, molecular virology immunology and medical genetics and biomedical informatics at The OSU Wexner Medical Center. Prior to being appointed the executive director of University Hospitals, she was the chief quality and patient safety officer, responsible for the implementation of safety checklists and crew resource management across a seven-hospital medical center. By establishing standardized processes under Dr. Moffatt-Bruce's leadership, the medical center has significantly reduced the incidence of patient safety events. She is also the principal investigator of a program focused on the flow of data pertaining to clinical alarms, digital hotspotting and inpatient electronic patient portals for providers and patients. Dr. Moffatt-Bruce is also the chair of the GS1 Global Healthcare Clinical Advisory Board.

The GS1 US Board of Governors includes executives from 20 leading organizations, including: The Coca-Cola Company; Dot Foods; eBay Inc.; Google Store; The J.M. Smucker Company; Johnson & Johnson; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center; The Procter & Gamble Company; Publix, Inc; PVH Corp.; Sysco Corporation; Target; Wakefern Food Corp.; Walmart; Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. and Wendy's Quality Supply Chain Co-op, Inc. The full list is available at www.gs1us.org/about-gs1-us/corporate/board-of-governors.

About GS1 US

GS1 US®, a member of GS1® global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely-used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading-partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®).

SOURCE GS1 US

Related Links

http://www.gs1us.org

