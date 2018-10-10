GS1 US Launches Cross-Industry Blockchain Discussion Group

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US® is establishing a cross-industry discussion group to help companies better understand the transformative qualities of blockchain in the supply chain, and prepare for blockchain implementations using GS1 Standards. The most widely-used supply chain standards in the world, GS1 Standards provide a foundational data structure and systems interoperability to help drive blockchain success.

The initial meeting will be held November 28-29, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Members of GS1 US initiatives in the apparel/general merchandise, foodservice, healthcare and retail grocery industries will join GS1 US experts to discuss how the distributed ledger technology facilitates decentralized, secure, and efficient data exchange. They will navigate how blockchain supports supply chain imperatives, including product traceability and authentication, which can enable product information transparency. The group will also identify process gaps that GS1 Standards and industry can address, align industries on the role of GS1 Standards in blockchain, and develop "Getting Started" guidance.

"With so many diverse use cases being piloted—from improving product recalls to helping companies meet regulatory requirements—industry has determined that blockchain should be examined more closely," said Siobhan O'Bara, senior vice president of industry engagement and services. "Leveraging the blockchain expertise and guidance that GS1 US has provided over the last year, this group will help determine a path forward that supports the supply chain's current and future investments in GS1 Standards, and strengthen the progress we've already accomplished in the areas of visibility, traceability and transparency."

After the initial face-to-face meeting, the Discussion Group will meet monthly to continue to exchange information around various use cases, and develop guidance and resources. Members interested in joining the group should possess skill sets in one or more of the following areas: data management, sales/account management, inventory management, master data management, operations, or information technology.

More information about the Discussion Group is available at www.gs1us.org/blockchain-discussion. To learn more about GS1 US, please visit www.gs1us.org.

About GS1 US: GS1 US®, a member of GS1® global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely-used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code-based RFID, data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®). For more information, visit www.gs1us.org.

