GS1 US President and CEO, Bob Carpenter to Discuss the Importance of Product Identity with Digital Convergence Visionary Shelly Palmer at CES 2018

WHAT: Mr. Carpenter will join Palmer for an exclusive and focused discussion on the importance of a product's digital and physical identity in an Internet of Things (IoT) and e-commerce world.

Key points of their session will include:

Effective digital convergence in a data-driven retail world

How the GS1 System of Standards, including U.P.C. barcodes and RFID, can help consumer electronics companies embrace the concept of hybrid product identities

How a company can test their "Identity Quotient"

WHEN: Wednesday, January 10, beginning at 9:05 am

WHERE: CES 2018 at The Wynn, Las Vegas

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Palmer's breakfast series at CES are "must attend" events that provide an opportunity for select attendees to meet with leaders in technology, media, entertainment, marketing, government and finance.

The session with Mr. Carpenter will delve into the future of product identification and how to bridge the physical and digital worlds with efficiency. GS1 Standards have been used in retail for more than 40 years to connect the physical flow of products with the data associated with them. Millions of companies across the globe are leveraging standards for systems interoperability with trading partners to enable real-time digital identity and supply chain efficiency.

For more information about GS1 Standards, please visit the GS1 US website, www.gs1us.org.

About GS1 US

GS1 US, a member of the global information standards organization GS1®, brings industry communities together to solve supply-chain problems through the adoption and implementation of GS1 Standards. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading-partner collaboration and for maximizing the cost effectiveness, speed, visibility, security and sustainability of their business processes. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC)-enabled RFID, data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®). www.gs1us.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gs1-us-president-and-ceo-bob-carpenter-to-discuss-the-importance-of-product-identity-with-digital-convergence-visionary-shelly-palmer-at-ces-2018-300579145.html

SOURCE GS1 US

Related Links

http://www.gs1us.org

