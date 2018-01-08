GS1 US President and CEO, Bob Carpenter to Discuss the Importance of Product Identity with Digital Convergence Visionary Shelly Palmer at CES 2018

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- GS1 US®, the information standards organization, will be a Presenting Partner in the Innovation Series breakfast at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), hosted by The Palmer Group.
WHO: Bob Carpenter, President and CEO of GS1 US, and expert on unique product identification using the GS1 System of Standards, will be interviewed during a fireside chat by Shelly Palmer, technology expert and CEO of the strategic advisory firm The Palmer Group, and Fox 5 New York's on-air tech and digital media expert.
WHAT: Mr. Carpenter will join Palmer for an exclusive and focused discussion on the importance of a product's digital and physical identity in an Internet of Things (IoT) and e-commerce world.
Key points of their session will include:
- Effective digital convergence in a data-driven retail world
- How the GS1 System of Standards, including U.P.C. barcodes and RFID, can help consumer electronics companies embrace the concept of hybrid product identities
- How a company can test their "Identity Quotient"
WHEN: Wednesday, January 10, beginning at 9:05 am
WHERE: CES 2018 at The Wynn, Las Vegas
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Palmer's breakfast series at CES are "must attend" events that provide an opportunity for select attendees to meet with leaders in technology, media, entertainment, marketing, government and finance.
The session with Mr. Carpenter will delve into the future of product identification and how to bridge the physical and digital worlds with efficiency. GS1 Standards have been used in retail for more than 40 years to connect the physical flow of products with the data associated with them. Millions of companies across the globe are leveraging standards for systems interoperability with trading partners to enable real-time digital identity and supply chain efficiency.
For more information about GS1 Standards, please visit the GS1 US website, www.gs1us.org.
About GS1 US
GS1 US, a member of the global information standards organization GS1®, brings industry communities together to solve supply-chain problems through the adoption and implementation of GS1 Standards. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading-partner collaboration and for maximizing the cost effectiveness, speed, visibility, security and sustainability of their business processes. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC)-enabled RFID, data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®). www.gs1us.org.
