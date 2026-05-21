Executives from Google, Kaiser Permanente and Urban Outfitters Join GS1 US Board of Governors

Industry Leaders To Help Guide U.S. Strategy Supporting Member Digital Innovation Initiatives and Supply Chain Excellence

EWING, N.J., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The GS1 US Board of Governors has elected three new members to join the GS1 US Board: Senthil Subramanian, principal engineer and area technical lead, Google; Steven Chyung, senior vice president, chief supply chain and procurement officer, Kaiser Permanente; and Omar A. Tovar, chief logistics officer, Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN).

Senthil Subramanian, Principal Engineer and Area Technical Lead, Google Steven Chyung, Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain and Procurement Officer, Kaiser Permanente Omar A. Tovar, Chief Logistics Officer, Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

These executives join an accomplished group of leaders who help guide the GS1 US strategy to drive the adoption and use of GS1 Standards as a common foundation for retail commerce, consumer and patient experiences, and supply chain management. The cross-industry Board of Governors represents companies in apparel, general merchandise, retail grocery, foodservice and healthcare.

"At a time when supply chains are being reshaped by digital transformation and rising complexity, these leaders bring invaluable perspective to help industry advance large-scale data management, supply chain operations and global logistics," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO of GS1 US. "Their collective experience will help guide our work as shared and standardized data becomes even more central to how modern supply chains function and scale."

At Google, Senthil Subramanian oversees the Shopping Graph, where he is responsible for the integrity, coverage, richness and freshness of the massive product datasets and offers within the platform that power Google's global consumer shopping experiences across search, YouTube, ads and more. With deep expertise in large-scale data infrastructure, he previously served as vice president at Yahoo, leading advertising infrastructure, targeting and serving systems, and was a founding member of the original Hadoop team, helping to advance open-source big data.

Steven Chyung leads Kaiser Permanente's end-to-end supply chain organization, overseeing sourcing, procurement, fulfillment, demand forecasting and planning to support reliable, cost-effective delivery of supplies and services. He joined Kaiser Permanente from SCL Health, where he built and led shared services including supply chain, clinical engineering, facilities, planning and real estate functions. Previously, in leadership roles at Novartis in Europe and the U.S., Chyung established global Centers of Excellence and leading procurement operations.

Overseeing global supply chain operations for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN), Omar A. Tovar leads transportation, logistics & distribution, contact center operations, supply chain management, supply chain innovation, systems integration, sales & operations, planning and the critical enabling functions of global supply chain finance and human resources across a global omni-channel network supporting brands including Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Nuuly, Urban Outfitters and Terrain. Under his leadership, URBN has expanded its fulfillment footprint and implemented advanced automation and technology solutions across its network. Tovar has more than 30 years of experience in apparel manufacturing and global supply chain, spanning key markets in North America, Latin America, Asia and Europe, and previously held leadership roles at Nike and Coach.

The GS1 US Board of Governors comprises senior executives from leading organizations including Amazon; Coca-Cola; Dot Foods, Inc.; Golden State Foods; Google; Johnson & Johnson; Kaiser Permanente; Kroger; PepsiCo; The Procter & Gamble Company; Publix Super Markets, Inc.; PVH Americas & CK Global; Sysco, SYGMA, and Guest Worldwide; Target; Topco Associates LLC; Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN); Wakefern Food Corp.; Walmart; and Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. The full list is available at www.gs1us.org/bog.

For more information about GS1 US, visit www.gs1us.org .

About GS1 US

GS1 US® enables companies to power their supply chains to deliver safe, consistent, authentic, and trusted experiences. Best known as a source for UPC barcodes, GS1 is a not-for-profit, global data standards organization that creates a common language for companies to identify, capture and share trusted data that links their physical and digital supply chains. Millions of businesses around the world power commerce with GS1 Standards. Learn more at www.gs1us.org .

SOURCE GS1 US