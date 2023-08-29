GSA Administrator Visits Alpen High Performance Products

Alpen has been an active participant in the GSA's Green Proving Ground program

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpen High Performance Products , a U.S. based manufacturer of high efficiency window technology for commercial and residential markets, was visited in its Louisville headquarters last week by the U.S. General Services Administration's (GSA) Administrator, Robin Carnahan. The GSA Administrator was on site at Alpen to tour the company's facilities and gain new insights from Alpen, which is a supplier of products tested in GSA's Green Proving Ground (GPG) Program. According to GSA's website, the GPG program was created to leverage GSA's real estate portfolio to evaluate innovative building technologies and drive down energy costs in federal buildings. To date, the GPG program has evaluated 104 different technologies from 965 applicants.

"We are thrilled to be part of the GSA's Green Proving Ground Program and were honored to have Administrator Carnahan visit us at our headquarters today," said Brad Begin, CEO of Alpen High Performance Products. "Climate change is here, and high-impact technologies like ours that reduce the footprint of the built environment, which are being designed and built all around us, have never been more imperative. The fact that the US government is actively participating in finding advanced technologies that are manufactured exclusively in the United States, and then supporting their development, is very encouraging."

Through the GPG studies, researchers found that on average, quad-pane windows saved 24% heating and cooling energy compared with a high-performing double-pane window. For new construction and window replacements, the quad-pane windows have payback between one and six years, depending on climate zone and utility rates. The GSA has installed Alpen's quad-pane high performance windows throughout Building 40 at the Denver Federal Center as a part of its goal to achieve net zero through energy efficiency products and electrification efforts of federal buildings.

The GSA's Green Proving Ground program works with third-party evaluators to test innovative early-commercial building technologies in federally owned buildings. The program enables the GSA to make investment decisions in next generation building technologies based on actual performance. To date, following favorable evaluation results, 30 GPG-evaluated technologies have been deployed in more than 700 facilities across the GSA's real-estate portfolio.

For more information about GPG Program studies and associated findings, click here . The GSA published the results of its testing and evaluation of Alpen's Lightweight Secondary Window inserts and lightweight Quad-Pane windows in 2022.

Reference above to any specific commercial product, process, service, testing or site visit does not constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation or favoring by the United States Government or any agency thereof.

About Alpen

Alpen High Performance Products manufactures super-insulating, thermally efficient commercial and residential windows and architectural glass with four decades of industry leadership in high performance windows and glass unit manufacturing. The exceptional thermal performance of Alpen's window and glazing solutions grants the freedom to design with maximum glass across all building types and climate zones. Whether for new construction or retrofit applications, Alpen products provide a powerful combination of blocking summer heat, retaining winter warmth, eliminating harmful ultraviolet rays, reducing noise and maximizing natural daylight while providing exceptional energy savings. Visit Alpen's website to learn more.

