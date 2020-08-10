GSA awards Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) to Xenith Solutions, LLC

RESTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenith Solutions, LLC a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) based in Reston, Virginia announces today that it has been awarded a five year U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) with contract number 47QTCA20D00DJ, for IT Services under the Information Technology category.

Xenith Solutions underwent proper validation with GSA officials to verify that the company's pricing for services and solutions are compliant with GSA terms and conditions. As GSA continues to roll out Phase III of the MAS consolidation, we will continue to see a more simplified and modernized purchase experience for both contractors and government agencies.

"We are excited at the opportunity to deliver our strategic business solutions across the federal government" said Lee Shabe, a founding partner at Xenith Solutions. "We understand the importance of being able to quickly obtain the services needed to support an agency's mission."

About Xenith Solutions:

Xenith Solutions LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. We provide comprehensive, timely and relevant Solutions and Business Consulting support to our customers as a key partner. Our leadership brings over a century of combined experience in Defense and Civilian markets. Our employees possess experience in all aspects of solution development from requirements creation, development, test and evaluation, fielding, and sustainment. At the core of our offerings we provide strategy and technology solutions, giving our customers valuable insights and thought leadership on the best application of information technology to drive business objectives. Xenith focuses on solving complex business challenges facing our customers. Our "Success Through Achievement" work ethic means our customers receive quality solutions through our commitment. We pride ourselves on tackling some of the most difficult operational requirements our customers have – ensuring an appropriate match between the mission requirements, financials, schedule, and security.

