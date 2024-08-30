GSA Releases 2023 Annual Report Highlighting Continued Commitment to Responsible Seafood Practices

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) has published its 2023 Annual Report, showcasing a year of significant achievements and the organization's dedication to its mission of advancing responsible seafood practices through advocacy, education and demonstration. 

GSA's Annual Report highlights achievements relative to its education, advocacy and certification initiatives.
"I'm inspired by the people who come together to make progress possible. The GSA team remains steadfast in our commitment to continuous improvement, and I'm proud of the work being done to move our mission forward," said Mike Kocsis, CEO. "We're also fortunate to have fully engaged, world-class partners and stakeholders who believe in the shared value we can create together, which you will see reflected in the report."  

The report highlights key accomplishments including the expansion of the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) and Best Seafood Practices (BSP) certification programs. The year ended with a total of 3,959 certified processing plants, farms, hatcheries and feed mills in 43 countries, and the  BAP program grew by 18% from 2022. 

The report this year contains new data relative to certification, including the total number of non-conformities addressed by certified producers, percentage of global production volume that is certified, and certified farm and plant volume by species. 

The report also highlighted achievements relative to advocacy and education initiatives, including membership, consumer marketing campaigns, the Responsible Seafood Summit, The Advocate magazine and the Aquademia podcast. To view the full 2023 Annual Report, click here

About Global Seafood Alliance 

The Global Seafood Alliance is an international, nonprofit trade association dedicated to advancing responsible seafood practices through education, advocacy and third-party assurances. Through the development of its certification programs, GSA has become the leading provider of assurances for wild and farmed seafood globally. The organization's work addresses the full spectrum of responsibility, from environmental responsibility and social accountability to food safety. Established in 1997 as the Global Aquaculture Alliance, GSA is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., USA. To learn more, visit www.globalseafood.org

