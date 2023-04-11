GSE Makes Major Enhancements to SaaS Workforce Development Training Platform

COLUMBIA, Md., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems, Inc." or "GSE") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that supports the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, today announced major enhancements to its EnVision On-Demand cloud-based learning platform.

EnVision On-Demand is a Software as a Service (SaaS) workforce development solution used by more than 12,000 people worldwide, allowing them to learn and train for critical operations anytime, anywhere. EnVision combines computer-based tutorials with high-fidelity simulation models for the process industries and for academic institutions to teach unit operations fundamentals and specialized operational skills.

The new software enhancements improve platform usability and security – two crucial components to help customers reduce risk, standardize work processes, and streamline plant operations, especially in workforce training.

New enhancements include:

Support for Single Sign-On, allowing organizations to utilize their authentication interface to simplify access to the learning portal

Strengthening of the web application infrastructure and its components against potential vulnerabilities, thus reducing potential cybersecurity risks

New unit operation simulation models that support additional units of measure for computations; new models include a Hydrofluoric Acid (HF) Alkylation Unit, a Vacuum Distillation Unit, a Sulfur Recovery Unit, an SRU Tail Gas Treating Unit, and an Amine Treating Unit

Improved back-end and platform cloud infrastructure, allowing for more automation, faster deployment time for new customers, and better execution performance of simulation models

"Long-time customers derive tremendous value from the EnVision state-of-art workforce development platform," added Kyle Loudermilk, President and CEO of GSE Solutions. "GSE is always looking for ways to enhance our products and services for our customer's benefit. Improving platform usability and security helps our clients streamline their processes and thus improves the value of EnVision On-Demand."

"Our focus on platform enhancements has been twofold: introduce new product features based on customer feedback and strengthen the cloud infrastructure for reliability, performance, and security," commented Dr. Bahram Meyssami, GSE's Chief Technology Officer. "Due to direct feedback, customers are leveraging improved unit operation models and new integration capabilities to more easily incorporate the EnVision learning platform within their environment, thus removing any obstacles for increased user adoption."

EnVision On-Demand provides structured learning content that teaches unit operations fundamentals and troubleshooting concepts to plant operators, engineers, and management in the downstream and midstream oil and gas, process, and power industries and academic institutions supporting those industries. The structured approach allows students to progress at their own pace asynchronously, incorporating learning content from the fundamental understanding of equipment and system processes to more advanced concepts.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

Proven by more than 50 years of experience in the nuclear power industry, GSE knows what it takes to help customers deliver carbon-free electricity safely and reliably. Today, GSE Solutions leverages top talent, expertise, and technology to help energy facilities achieve next-level power plant performance. GSE's advanced Engineering and Workforce Solutions divisions offer highly specialized training, engineering design, program compliance, simulation, and technical staffing that reduce risk and optimize plant operations. With more than 1,100 installations and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries, GSE delivers operational excellence. www.gses.com

