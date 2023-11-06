GSE Solutions Awarded $4.2 Million Contract from Large Utility for Nuclear Power Plant Engineering Work

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems, Inc." or "GSE") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that supports the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the nuclear power industry, today announced a $4.2M contract from a large utility to provide engineering change packages (FDAs) to replace motor control center (MCC) buckets in its Texas nuclear power plant.

As nuclear power plants mature and are revitalized, it is essential that utilities work with a partner that has experience in trustworthy engineering modifications. This contract will be executed by the GSE Engineering, Design & Analysis team based out of Fort Worth, Texas. The select group is extremely well-disciplined in electrical/instrumentation and control (I&C) engineering safety and efficacy, with years of experience and a history of working with the utility.

This contract includes the evaluation of MCC bucket suppliers, MCC testing requirements, and the installation of approximately 190 new buckets. This project will be conducted over 4 years to protect the power plant from failures due to obsolescence and prevent events of required down power or loss of generation capability.

"GSE is extremely excited to be chosen as the utility's engineering partner to implement these important modifications," said Kyle Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer of GSE Solutions. "This award demonstrates GSE's reputation for excellence, commitment to the nuclear industry, and the value that customers place in our team and our Quality Assurance Program."

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

Proven by more than 50 years of experience in the nuclear power industry, GSE knows what it takes to help customers deliver carbon-free electricity safely and reliably. Today, GSE Solutions leverages top talent, expertise, and technology to help energy facilities achieve next-level power plant performance. GSE's advanced Engineering and Workforce Solutions divisions offer highly specialized training, engineering design, program compliance, simulation, and technical staffing that reduce risk and optimize plant operations. With more than 1,100 installations and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries, GSE delivers operational excellence. www.gses.com

