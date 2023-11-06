GSE Solutions Awarded $4.2 Million Contract from Large Utility for Nuclear Power Plant Engineering Work

News provided by

GSE Systems, Inc.

06 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems, Inc." or "GSE") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that supports the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the nuclear power industry, today announced a $4.2M contract from a large utility to provide engineering change packages (FDAs) to replace motor control center (MCC) buckets in its Texas nuclear power plant.

As nuclear power plants mature and are revitalized, it is essential that utilities work with a partner that has experience in trustworthy engineering modifications. This contract will be executed by the GSE Engineering, Design & Analysis team based out of Fort Worth, Texas. The select group is extremely well-disciplined in electrical/instrumentation and control (I&C) engineering safety and efficacy, with years of experience and a history of working with the utility.

This contract includes the evaluation of MCC bucket suppliers, MCC testing requirements, and the installation of approximately 190 new buckets. This project will be conducted over 4 years to protect the power plant from failures due to obsolescence and prevent events of required down power or loss of generation capability.

"GSE is extremely excited to be chosen as the utility's engineering partner to implement these important modifications," said Kyle Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer of GSE Solutions. "This award demonstrates GSE's reputation for excellence, commitment to the nuclear industry, and the value that customers place in our team and our Quality Assurance Program."

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS
Proven by more than 50 years of experience in the nuclear power industry, GSE knows what it takes to help customers deliver carbon-free electricity safely and reliably. Today, GSE Solutions leverages top talent, expertise, and technology to help energy facilities achieve next-level power plant performance. GSE's advanced Engineering and Workforce Solutions divisions offer highly specialized training, engineering design, program compliance, simulation, and technical staffing that reduce risk and optimize plant operations. With more than 1,100 installations and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries, GSE delivers operational excellence. www.gses.com

Media Contact
Sunny DeMattio
GSE Solutions
Director of Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
Direct: +1 410.970.7931

Investor Contact
Adam Lowensteiner
Vice President
Lytham Partners
[email protected]
Direct: +1 646.829.9702

SOURCE GSE Systems, Inc.

Also from this source

GSE Solutions Receives New Contracts for Continued Engineering Services

GSE Solutions Receives New Contracts for Continued Engineering Services

GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions" or "GSE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering services and workforce solutions that...
GSE Solutions Announces Reverse Stock Split

GSE Solutions Announces Reverse Stock Split

GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems, Inc." or "GSE") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that supports the future of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.