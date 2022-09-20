GSE Solutions to Participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions", "GSE", or "the Company") ( Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions primarily for the nuclear power industry, which supports the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives, announced today that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on September 28-29, 2022. During the event, the company will be participating in a webcasted presentation discussion and conducting 1x1 virtual investor meetings.

GSE's President and CEO, Kyle Loudermilk and CFO Emmett Pepe will deliver the company's investor presentation and engage in a brief fireside chat session. The Company's webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 9:00am ET on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham6/gvp/1882881 or on the Company's website at: https://www.gses.com/about/investors/ and clicking on the 'Events & Presentations' tab. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register at www.lythampartners.com/fall2022invreg/.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the nuclear and other power generation industries. GSE Solutions leverages top talent and technology to provide advanced engineering and flexible workforce solutions that support the future of clean energy. Our specialized solution teams include design and analysis, systems and simulation, programs and performance, technical staffing, and training help the power industry reduce risk, extend plant operational lifetime and optimize performance. GSE is a proven, with over five decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. For additional information, go to: www.gses.com.

CONTACTS

Company Contact

GSE Solutions

Kyle Loudermilk, Chief Executive Officer

(410) 970-7800

Investor Contact

Lytham Partners

Adam Lowensteiner, Vice President

(646) 829-9702

[email protected]

