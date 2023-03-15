GSE Solutions to Upgrade Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant Simulators

COLUMBIA, Md., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems, Inc." or "GSE") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that supports the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, announced today that they were selected to upgrade the OL1 and OL2 training simulators at Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant, located in Eurajoki, Finland.

The Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant is owned by Finnish nuclear power company Teollisuuden Voima Oyj [TVO]. It is widely recognized for its record of safe operations, high availability, and decades of environmentally friendly electricity generation. GSE built the original OL1 and OL2 simulators in the 1980's. Since then, GSE has continued to service and upgrade the simulators at various delivery points. This contract will be fulfilled in two stages between now and August 2025 and will include the following:

An upgrade to the plant containment building model with a new JTopmeret TM based model for the OL1 and OL2 training simulators

based model for the OL1 and OL2 training simulators A replacement of the existing Theatre-based reactor thermohydraulic model with GSE's latest RELAP 5-HD solution

These upgrades will enhance the operator's experience, taking advantage of the latest advances in simulation technology to provide even more realism to the training sessions and see phenomena not previously available with the legacy systems.

"GSE simulators are used in power generation plants worldwide to create training scenarios around real events and unique operating conditions. It's a privilege to continue to work with customers year-after-year to help improve training development," said Kyle Loudermilk, President, and CEO, GSE Solutions. "These latest updates will continue to help TVO achieve their goal of safe, reliable, and optimal operations well into the future."

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

Proven by more than 50 years of experience in the nuclear power industry, GSE knows what it takes to help customers deliver carbon-free electricity safely and reliably. Today, GSE Solutions leverages top talent, expertise, and technology to help energy facilities achieve next-level power plant performance. GSE's advanced Engineering and Workforce Solutions divisions offer highly specialized training, engineering design, program compliance, simulation, and technical staffing that reduce risk and optimize plant operations. With more than 1,100 installations and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries, GSE delivers operational excellence. www.gses.com

