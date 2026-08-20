GSE WORLDWIDE LAUNCHES IT'S UP FOR DEBATE, A NEW NATIONAL LIVE DEBATE SERIES FEATURING CHARLIE ROSE BRINGING AMERICA'S POLITICAL VOICES TOGETHER AHEAD OF THE 2026 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Presented by Polymarket, the inaugural six-city tour will feature Charlie Rose as moderator, nationally recognized political leaders from across the ideological spectrum, and live audience participation

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Worldwide (GSE), a leader in sports and entertainment marketing, event production and talent management, today announced the launch of It's Up For Debate, a new national live debate series that will bring together some of the country's most recognizable political voices for live, moderated discussions on the issues shaping America's future while promoting thoughtful, civil discourse across political lines.

Presented by Polymarket, the inaugural six-city tour will be moderated by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning journalist Charlie Rose and feature nationally recognized leaders from across the ideological spectrum in front of live audiences featuring real-time audience participation and voting.

The inaugural tour will visit six major U.S. markets:

Wednesday, September 23

Hammerstein Ballroom | New York, NY

Andrew Yang vs. Scott Jennings

Tuesday, September 29

Warner Theatre | Washington, D.C.

Bakari Sellers vs. Scott Jennings

Monday, October 5

Emerson Colonial Theatre | Boston, MA

Andrew Yang vs. Scott Jennings

Friday, October 9

Fisher Theatre | Detroit, MI

Bakari Sellers vs. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Wednesday, October 14

Pullman Yards | Atlanta, GA

Michael Starr Hopkins vs. Scott Jennings

Wednesday, October 21

Golden Gate Theatre | San Francisco, CA

Andrew Yang vs. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Timed in the lead-up to the 2026 U.S. midterm elections, each approximately two-hour event will feature seven moderated discussions covering many of the nation's most pressing issues, including healthcare, immigration, economic opportunity, foreign policy, women's rights, media, and civic trust. Designed to encourage informed, respectful dialogue, audience members attending in person will have the opportunity to vote following each topic to determine who made the strongest case.

"At GSE, we're focused on creating live event properties that bring together world-class talent around experiences audiences can't get anywhere else," said Jon Venison, EVP, Head of GSE Productions. "It's Up For Debate is a great example of that vision. We've assembled an exceptional lineup of respected political voices representing a broad range of perspectives and paired them with one of the most accomplished interviewers of our time in Charlie Rose. The result is a live experience that goes beyond traditional political programming, bringing audiences directly into the conversation and creating a national forum where meaningful debate and civil discourse take center stage."

Unlike traditional political programming, It's Up For Debate combines live debate, audience polling, and nationwide digital participation to create an interactive forum for informed political discussion. Each event will feature seven debate topics, real-time audience voting and opportunities for attendees and viewers alike to determine who made the strongest case.

Tickets for all six events go on sale Thursday, August 20 at 10am ET. For additional information, participating speakers and tickets, visit www.itsupfordebate.com.

About GSE Worldwide

GSE Worldwide is a next generation sports and entertainment company representing many of the world's most dynamic athletes, personalities, and brands. The company operates across talent representation, events, and advisory services, helping clients build meaningful connections through sports, entertainment and culture.

With more than 275 clients under management, GSE's talent division represents many of the world's most recognized names in sports, media, culinary, and lifestyle. Backed by a fully integrated events platform, GSE delivers owned events, experiential activations, and premium hospitality experiences that engage audiences worldwide. Through its advisory capabilities, GSE helps partners navigate investment decisions while delivering the talent, events and activations that drive real-world impact.

Headquartered in New York, GSE operates globally across North America, Europe, and Latin America.

SOURCE GSE Worldwide