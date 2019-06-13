GSF Expands Its Food Concept Development With Opening Of Tenth Innovation Center In Chicago's West Loop

CHICAGO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Golden State Foods (GSF) hosted an open house celebration for their newest office space and Innovation Center in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood. The Innovation Center is the tenth to be developed for GSF, which has food manufacturing facilities servicing iconic customers all throughout the world. The 4,300-square-foot space recently won the People's Choice Award from the International Interior Design Association (IIDA), features product development workstations and was designed to be a food innovation hub as well as to replicate full-scale plant production systems for efficient commercialization.

"As GSF continues to grow as a global food manufacturer across five continents, we're continuing to increase our collaboration with our customers who rely on GSF to bring new and innovative food concepts that support their brands," said Brian Dick, corporate senior vice president, Global Manufacturing for GSF. "With this goal in mind, GSF is investing in new talent, facilities and technology all over the world in order to continue to be a true partner to our strategic customers."

In addition to Chicago, the other Innovation Centers are located in:

Arkansas City, Kansas

Auckland, New Zealand

Cairo, Egypt

City of Industry, California

Conyers, Georgia

Guangzhou, China

Shanghai, China

Sydney, Australia

Wellington, New Zealand

The ten Innovation Centers provide the right environment for quality experts, nutritionists, chefs, food scientists and regulatory specialists to collaborate with GSF customers to develop hundreds of new products each year. Due to increased consumer demand for cleaner labels worldwide, these experts also leverage the Innovation Centers to develop signature products with healthier and more recognizable ingredients.

GSF's global manufacturing capabilities include liquid products (dressings, sauces, condiments), produce, protein products, dairy and beverages. As the company continues to grow, they are currently expanding the Innovation Center size and capabilities out of their Conyers, Georgia facility, which is scheduled for completion in 2020 and are currently looking at other strategic locations for possible further investments in innovation.

About Golden State Foods

Golden State Foods is one of the largest diversified suppliers to the quick service restaurant (QSR) and retail industries. Established in 1947, the company is values-based with proven performance in superior quality, innovation and customer service throughout the food industry. GSF services more than 120,000 stores in more than 40 countries on five continents. Its core businesses include processing of liquid products, protein, produce, dairy, aseptic and full-line logistics services to the foodservice, QSR, retail and C-store industries. The company also runs the GSF Foundation, a national non-profit organization to help children and families in need. For more information, please visit: www.goldenstatefoods.com

Media Contact:

Kylie Banks

kylie.banks@porternovelli.com

813-841-6054

SOURCE Golden State Foods

Related Links

http://www.goldenstatefoods.com

