GSK and Flagship Pioneering partner to discover novel medicines and vaccines

Collaboration brings together GSK disease area expertise and development capability with Flagship portfolio of 40+ bioplatform companies

Initial phase to identify and accelerate promising scientific concepts for further research starting in respiratory and immunology

GSK and Flagship to jointly fund up to $150 million upfront

LONDON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) and Flagship Pioneering (Flagship), the bioplatform innovation company, today announced they have entered a collaboration with the goal of discovering and developing a portfolio of future transformational medicines and vaccines, starting in respiratory and immunology.

This alliance brings together GSK's disease area expertise and development capability with Flagship's ecosystem of bioplatform companies, inclusive of its novel modalities and technologies, to make major advances in healthcare.

GSK and Flagship will initially fund up to $150 million upfront to support an exploration phase to identify the most promising concepts for further research and development with Flagship's bioplatform companies. From these explorations, the collaboration aims to identify a portfolio of up to 10 novel medicines and vaccines which will each be subject to an exclusive option by GSK for further clinical development. Under the terms of the agreement, Flagship and its bioplatform companies will be eligible to receive up to $720 million in upfront, development and commercial milestones from GSK, as well as preclinical funding and tiered royalties, for each acquired programme.

Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer, GSK, said: "Together with Flagship, we will use science and technology to deliver best-in-class innovation at pace. We look forward to partnering with the talented team at Flagship, and their ecosystem of bioplatform companies, to further accelerate our pipeline and discover practice-changing medicines and vaccines for patients."

Paul Biondi, General Partner, Flagship Pioneering and President, Pioneering Medicines, said: "Flagship and GSK have a shared focus on delivering breakthrough medicines for patients. This collaboration is the latest example of Flagship's Innovation Supply Chain Partnership model, which is designed to generate transformational medicines together with our pharma partners by leveraging our ecosystem of first-in-category bioplatforms to create a sustainable source of treatments for patients with the greatest unmet needs."

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering invents and builds bioplatform companies, each with the potential for multiple products that transform human health or sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $75 billion in aggregate value. To date, Flagship has deployed over $3.8 billion in capital toward the founding and growth of its pioneering companies alongside more than $27 billion of follow-on investments from other institutions. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises 40 companies, including Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA), Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA), Generate Biomedicines, Inari, Indigo Agriculture, and Tessera Therapeutics.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.com.

