GSK SCIENCE IN THE SUMMER™, IN COLLABORATION WITH THE FRANKLIN INSTITUTE, EXPECTED TO REACH OVER 27,000 YOUNG PEOPLE ACROSS THE PHILADELPHIA REGION AND NATIONWIDE THROUGH GROWING PARTNERSHIPS WITH OUT OF SCHOOL TIME PARTNERS AND LIBRARIES

The free STEM program, now in its 37th year, aims to inspire the next generation of scientists

Theme for 2023: Be a Physicist!

PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK Science in the Summer™, a free STEM program for elementary-aged students designed to inspire the next generation of scientists, returns with a new "Be a Physicist!" theme and an expanded footprint and curriculum. Supported by GSK and led by The Franklin Institute, the program expects to reach over 27,000 students throughout 78 organizations while providing valuable tools and training for 530 educators across the combined National and Greater Philadelphia networks.

Across the Philadelphia region, 6,400 students will experience being a physicist through fun, hands-on experiments at 42 out-of-school time (OST) providers and libraries, including Boys & Girls Clubs, Esperanza, Free Library of Philadelphia, Mighty Writers, Project HOME, Sunrise of Philadelphia, Inc., Girls Inc., Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation, Concilio, and several more .

Students will be introduced to five "Be a Physicist!" activities that each highlight a real-world career. They will play the role of a sound engineer, laser scientist, accident investigator, power plant engineer, and materials scientist by finding solutions to problems tackled by these scientists. The program helps students recognize the importance of science, think scientifically, and improve problem-solving skills through age-appropriate activities, including sending laser signals to relay messages to Earth, engineering a device to amplify video game sound, and designing a ski suit to keep athletes warm.

"GSK has a long history of investing in STEM education programs that increase access and improve outcomes for students who are traditionally underrepresented in STEM careers," said Maya Martinez-Davis, President, US Pharmaceuticals at GSK. "GSK Science in the Summer™ provides elementary and middle school-aged students the opportunity to engage in hands-on STEM experiments and activities over their summer breaks, with the goal of putting them on the path to becoming our next generation of innovators."

GSK Science in the Summer™ was created more than 36 years ago in Philadelphia as part of GSK's commitment to supporting diverse and equitable participation in STEM education and careers, especially for those from backgrounds currently underrepresented in STEM fields. The program aims to increase confidence among young students in doing science and pursuing STEM careers, grow the confidence and skills of educators to lead high-quality informal STEM programs for youth and help build the capacity for community-based organizations to positively engage youth in STEM through sustainable partnerships.

A 2022 program impact evaluation report administered by Rockman et al Cooperative (REA) shows that after participating in the program:



94% of children reported an increase in their confidence in doing science



78% of educators said they are more comfortable teaching STEM topics, and 85% reported being more interested in teaching STEM topics



97% of host organizations had a greater capacity to engage youth in science activities, and 90% agreed that their organization was more likely to incorporate STEM into their regular programming

"GSK Science in the Summer™ is uniquely impactful in that we can reach youth where they are, in an environment where they are familiar while providing valuable benefits, including educator professional development and free field trips to The Franklin Institute for all area student participants," said Dr. Darryl Williams, Senior Vice President of Science and Education at The Franklin Institute. "Science is critical to our lives, and ensuring that children from backgrounds currently underrepresented in STEM fields have opportunities to see themselves as physicists, engineers, and chemists, will help exponentially create a more diverse workforce."

*Evaluation data includes Philadelphia area program registration forms, OST and National Site Profiles, surveys from Philadelphia area caregivers, educators, and site coordinators, interviews with Philadelphia area caregivers and their child(ren) and OST site coordinators, and poll question responses from Philadelphia area youth participants.

