GSR en español wins first place at Catholic Media Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- GSR en español, the Spanish-language edition of Global Sisters Report, has hit several milestones the last couple months, including a first-place award among Catholic Spanish-language sites, the contributions of prominent Latin American theologians, a new and fast-growing Facebook group, and the launch of La Vida series.

Global Sisters Report (GSR), a project of National Catholic Reporter Publishing Company that gives greater voice to Catholic sisters around the globe, won first place in the Catholic Media Association awards in the best Spanish-language website category for GSR en español, which launched May 1, 2023.

"This is a well organized website with a wide range of images and articles spanning current events, politics, pop culture, and history, with ties back to the Catholic faith," said the judges of the first place-winning site.

Equipped with a bilingual team of translators, editors, correspondents and freelancers, GSR en español caters to the interests of GSR's Spanish-speaking audience in Latin America and Spain, while also professionally translating articles featuring sisters all over the world. Since launch, GSR en español has published sister columnists from more than 10 Spanish-speaking countries.

"Sharing stories of Catholic sisters with a Spanish-speaking audience is very important to us at Global Sisters Report, so we're thrilled to see GSR en español recognized in such a big way in its first year," says Gail DeGeorge, GSR editor. "We look forward to continued growth for the site for many years to come."

Introduced as a new feature on GSR en español in May 2024, La Vida features reflections from a diverse panel of Spanish-speaking sisters from around the world. GSR en español also has a fast-growing Facebook group and columns by notable Latin American theologians such as Consuelo Velez and Clara Malo.

GSR en español can be accessed at GlobalSistersReport.org/es.

The awards for work done in 2023, were presented June 21 at the Catholic Media Association conference in Atlanta. A full list of awards and winners can be found here.

Global Sisters Report is an independent, nonprofit source of news and information about Catholic sisters and the critical issues facing the people they serve. Our network of journalists write about their missions and ministries, and sisters contribute columns.

SOURCE The National Catholic Reporter Publishing