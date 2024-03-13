GSTS selected by Canada's Ocean Supercluster to develop world's first AI based Collaborative, Predictive, Berth Schedule Management System

HALIFAX, NS, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Spatial Technology Solutions ("GSTS" or "the Company") announced that it has been awarded a contract by Canada's Ocean Supercluster's Core Technology Leadership Program to advance the capabilities of its proprietary, AI powered SaaS platform, OCIANA™.

This award enables GSTS to further develop and implement a predictive, dynamic Berth Schedule Management System which will facilitate digital collaboration and enhance global supply chain efficiency through reduced vessel emissions and fuel use.

Working in partnership with leading maritime innovators including Canada Steamship Lines, Montreal Port Authority, Laurentian Pilotage Authority and Clear Seas, OCIANA's latest capability will streamline vessel berthing through AI Predictive Analytics to support Just-in-Time Arrivals (JIT).

OCIANA's Berth Schedule Management System will connect ships, pilotage authorities and ports to support Green Digital Shipping Corridors and environmental protection thus promoting the overall efficiency of the maritime supply chain.

"We are extremely pleased to continue to work with our valued customers and innovation partners", said Richard Kolacz, Chief Executive Officer, GSTS. "On a daily basis we see events that have an impact on vessel routing and schedules. These include the Red Sea Crisis, Panama Canal issues, weather events, like hurricanes and labour events such as strikes. OCIANA's novel capability will allow vessels to respond to events and identify optimal routes and arrival times by coordinating with ports and pilotage authorities thereby reducing emissions, fuel use and transport costs."

This initiative will thus deliver the world's first dynamic, fully collaborative, integrated, Berth Schedule Management System, equivalent to air traffic control for ships and ports.

"As the first shipowner to participate in the Ocean Supercluster project, we are excited to support GSTS' development of the OCIANA™ platform," said Jean Fahmy, Vice President - Digital, Canada Steamship Lines. "By contributing real-time data from our Canadian fleet, we aim to help advance efforts to leverage artificial intelligence to support decarbonization in the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway by optimizing Just-in-Time routing and voyage ETAs."

"We are particularly proud of the work accomplished by our multidisciplinary team, in close collaboration with GSTS. This collaborative effort has resulted in a significant advance in port management. I congratulate the multidisciplinary team of experts in information technology, the environment, research, and port operations management, who worked together at every stage of the project to create a collaborative platform dedicated to dock occupancy management," said Julie Gascon, Chief Executive Officer, Montreal Port Authority. "Our approach began with the aim of improving the predictability of ship arrivals at the port, and then expanded to integrate the operational needs of stakeholders on the ground. This approach enabled us to develop an innovative tool that facilitates collaboration among all stakeholders, with the goal of optimizing the entire supply chain and the efficiency of maritime trade corridors," she added.

"The Laurentian Pilotage Authority is pleased to join GSTS and the Ocean Supercluster project and thus contribute to the protection of the environment on the waters under its jurisdiction," said Marc-Yves Bertin, Chief Executive Officer, Laurentian Pilotage Authority. "This initiative is directly in line with the Authority's mission to provide a safe, effective, and efficient pilotage service with strong willingness to protecting human health, property and the environment, by innovating and using state-of-the-art technology that will improve the fluidity of the supply chain."

"Clear Seas is excited to collaborate on this new initiative to develop a more efficient and intelligent maritime system in Canada", said Paul Blomerus, Executive Director, Clear Seas. "Better information leads to better decisions, enabling marine shipping to continue its critical role in the supply chain while reducing its impact on the ocean."

With the development of this capability, GSTS will further enhance its leading position in the global maritime transportation industry, providing next generation advancement that will create competitive advantage for national and international customers across ports, shipping lines and terminal operators.

OCIANATM is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform that provides maritime vessel and port optimisation as well as maritime risk management solutions for the global maritime market. The AI platform ingests a wide range of operational and oceanographic data sets and through proprietary analysis, supports decision making related to the safe and efficient movement of people and goods on all of the world's waterways.

About Us

GSTS:

Global Spatial Technology Solutions (GSTS) is a global maritime intelligence company delivering solutions to enhance decision making across the maritime and logistics industry. Our predictive solutions are enabled by a range of operational, environmental, vessel and cargo data to provide real-time decision making intelligence for ports, terminal operators, shipping lines, logistics companies, importers, exporters, national and international agencies as well as security organisations.

For more information and to explore opportunities to join our consortium, contact us today.

CSL:

The CSL Group is a world-leading provider of marine dry bulk cargo handling and delivering services. CSL owns and operates a highly diversified fleet of specialized self-unloading vessels, offshore transhippers and handy-size bulk carriers, and delivers more than 78 million tonnes of cargo to industrial customers annually.

MPA:

Montreal Port Authority is a hub for international trade that contributes to the economic development of Canada. It does everything in its power to put innovation, sustainable development, and collaboration at the heart of its business processes. Their missions is to build together a more resilient, smarter and sustainable marine corridor.

LPA:

The Laurentian Pilotage Authority, a federal Crown corporation created in 1972, is responsible for establishing, managing and providing marine pilotage services as well as related services in the Laurentian region waters, notably in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, the St. Lawrence River and the Saguenay River. The LPA monitors navigation manages regulations and provides services for three pilotage districts that cover a distance of 265 nautical miles between Montreal and Les Escoumins and another 70 nautical miles on the Saguenay River.

Clear Seas:

Clear Seas Centre for Responsible Marine Shipping was established in 2014 after extensive discussions among government, industry, environmental organizations, Indigenous Peoples and coastal communities revealed a need for impartial information about the Canadian marine shipping industry. It provides impartial information on marine shipping in Canada to policy makers and the public.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2358386/GLOBAL_SPATIAL_TECHNOLOGY_SOLUTIONS_INC___GSTS__GSTS_selected_by.jpg