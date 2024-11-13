GT Medical Technologies Achieves Two Clinical Milestones with GammaTile® to Help Treat Brain Tumors

Company Continues to Expand Access to Revolutionary Therapy with the 1,500th GammaTile Implanted and 400th Patient Enrolled in a Multi-Center Study

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, Inc. (GT MedTech), a medical device company with a corporate purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced it had reached two clinical milestones that will help expand the use of GammaTile®, the company's FDA-cleared innovation for the safe delivery of brain brachytherapy.

GT Medical Technologies CMO Michael Garcia, MD GammaTile Therapy

GammaTile was implanted in the 1,500th patient at Brooke Army Medical Center in Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Additionally, the GammaTile multi-center Registry (NCT04427384), a large observational study to further demonstrate the safety and efficacy of GammaTile, enrolled the 400th patient.

GammaTile is a bioabsorbable collagen implant embedded with Cesium-131 seeds that delivers radiation immediately after the tumor is removed. GammaTile is implanted into the tumor cavity and targets residual cancer cells while limiting the dose to healthy brain tissue.

"Multiple independent healthcare institutions from around the country have published on their experience treating patients with GammaTile for brain metastases, glioblastoma, and meningioma. These reports have shown in a reproducible manner excellent efficacy and safety profiles," said Michael Garcia, MD, MS, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Clinical Development at GT MedTech. "Data from these experiences, as well as from the Registry study, have led to greater adoption amongst physicians across the country."

The 1,500th implant was performed by Ryan Morton, MD, a neurosurgeon at Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam in Houston, Texas, for a patient with a recurrent glioblastoma.

"This milestone proves we are well on our way to providing state-of-the-art care for brain tumor patients throughout the country," Dr. Morton said. "GammaTile's ease of use and impressive clinical results have made us proud to offer GammaTile for our patients at Brooke Army Medical Center."

The 400th patient in the Registry was treated by Adam Robin, MD, a neurosurgeon at Henry Ford Health in Detroit, Mich. - one of 44 medical centers across the U.S. participating in the Registry.

"For some patients, GammaTile is the difference between having another chance at treatment or no option at all," said Dr. Robin, co-director of the CNS Metastatic Program at Henry Ford Health. "We are proud to treat those patients here. We are also honored to have treated the 400th patient in the GT MedTech Registry and to contribute to the growing body of clinical data on brain brachytherapy."

The Registry will collect follow-up information on local control, overall survival, quality of life, functional status, and surgical and radiation-associated adverse events over five years. The data will help demonstrate why GammaTile should be considered as a preferred option for patients with operable brain tumors.

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to raise the standard of care and improve the lives of patients with brain tumors, a team of brain tumor specialists formed GT Medical Technologies. GammaTile® is FDA-cleared as a treatment for patients with newly diagnosed malignant intracranial neoplasms and patients with recurrent intracranial neoplasms. Since its full market release in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile has been offered in over 100 leading institutions, with more centers being added each month. For more information, visit www.gtmedtech.com and follow @GammaTile on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

Dawn Fallon

New Dawn Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE GT Medical Technologies