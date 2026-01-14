GT Medical Technologies Announces First Patients Treated with GammaTile in the BRIDGES Trial for Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma

-Westchester Medical Center and Brown University Health are first centers to activate and enroll patients-

-According to the American Brain Tumor Association, newly diagnosed glioblastoma is one of the most complex tumors to treat with an average patient survival of less than two years-

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, a company focused on improving the lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced that the first patients have been enrolled in the Beginning Radiation Immediately with GammaTile® at Glioblastoma Excision versus Standard of Care (BRIDGES) U.S. clinical trial for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). The BRIDGES trial is an innovative randomized study evaluating whether implanting GammaTile at the time of surgery can improve the survival outcomes for patients with newly diagnosed GBM.

Per Langoe, CEO of GT Medical Technologies, stated "GT Medical Technologies is proud to announce that the first patients have been enrolled in the BRIDGES trial, a groundbreaking study that will examine the ability of GammaTile to increase survivability for patients with newly diagnosed GBM. Patients who are newly diagnosed with GBM face an unacceptably poor prognosis, demonstrating a significant need for disruptive therapies that can improve the standard of care. With the recent completion of our ROADS trial for newly diagnosed brain metastases, we are very encouraged going into the BRIDGES trial."

The first BRIDGES patient enrollment was achieved at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY, by neurosurgeon Dr. Simon Hanft. "All of us at Westchester Medical Center are excited about giving our patients access to the BRIDGES trial and what it could mean for our patients suffering from GBM," stated Dr. Hanft. "We have utilized GammaTile successfully for a number of years, and we look forward to a significant contribution to the BRIDGES trial in an effort to lead the exploration of new advancements in care for patients with GBM."

Dr. Clark C. Chen, Professor and Director of the Brain Tumor Program, Brown University Health, Providence, RI, explained "Although glioblastoma remains a challenging disease, meaningful progress is underway. The BRIDGES trial exemplifies this momentum, offering patients access to the most advanced therapies available in modern neuro-oncology. At Brown Health, we are proud to make this trial available to our patients."

"GammaTile therapy is designed to be implanted at the time of GBM tumor resection, enabling radiation treatment to begin immediately rather than weeks after surgery," said Dr. Michael Garcia, Chief Medical Officer at GT Medical Technologies. "This represents a fundamental shift from the traditional care paradigm, where time between surgery and radiation allows for the tumor to start growing back. By delivering radiation from day one—when tumor burden is at its lowest—GammaTile offers a new way to rethink postoperative radiation. This approach underpins the promise of the BRIDGES trial and its potential to transform how GBM is treated."

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

GT Medical Technologies was founded by a dedicated team of brain tumor specialists to address unmet needs in brain tumor treatment. The company is committed to improving the lives of patients with brain tumors through innovative solutions that elevate the standard of care.

About GammaTile

GammaTile is an FDA-cleared, bioabsorbable collagen implant embedded with radiation seeds, designed for patients with operable brain tumors. By delivering radiation directly from within—placed into the surgical cavity at the time of tumor removal—GammaTile provides immediate, localized treatment. This approach targets remaining cancer cells when they are at their lowest levels to help prevent regrowth while minimizing radiation exposure to healthy brain tissue.

Since its full market launch in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile has been adopted by more than 100 leading centers, underscoring its growing acceptance in both academic and community healthcare settings. For more information, visit gammatile.com and follow @GammaTile on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

