GT Medical Technologies to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with brain tumors, announced today that Per Langoe, Chief Executive Officer of GT Medical Technologies, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14th, 2026, at 4:00 PM PT in San Francisco, CA.

"We are honored to be presenting at the J.P.Morgan Healthcare Conference, reflecting the impact GammaTile has made in 2025 and the strong momentum we carry into 2026," said Per Langoe. "GammaTile continues to show strong clinical outcomes and evidence that are challenging the status quo for operable brain tumors. In addition, I am excited to share how the execution of our commercial strategies and programs, combined with strong revenue growth and enhanced operations support will allow for an increasingly scalable business model."

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

GT Medical Technologies was founded by a dedicated team of brain tumor specialists to address unmet needs in brain tumor treatment. The company is committed to improving the lives of patients with brain tumors through innovative solutions that elevate the standard of care.

About GammaTile

GammaTile is an FDA-cleared, bioabsorbable collagen implant embedded with radiation seeds, designed for patients with operable brain tumors. By delivering radiation directly from within—placed into the surgical cavity at the time of tumor removal—GammaTile provides immediate, localized treatment. This approach targets remaining cancer cells when they are at their lowest levels to help prevent regrowth while minimizing radiation exposure to healthy brain tissue.

Since its full market launch in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile has been adopted by more than 100 leading centers, underscoring its growing acceptance in both academic and community healthcare settings. For more information, visit gammatile.com and follow @GammaTile on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

