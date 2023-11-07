GT Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Ty Atteberry As Vice President of Sales

GT Medical Technologies

07 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

Medical Device Veteran Joins Leadership Team to Further
Accelerate Growth of GammaTile® in the United States

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced that Ty Atteberry has joined the company as Vice President of Sales.

Ty Atteberry, Vice President of Sales at GT Medical Technologies
"We are excited to welcome Mr. Atteberry to our leadership team as we expand access to GammaTile in the United States," said GT Medical Technologies President Shane Brown. "Ty's commercial expertise, strategic mindset and process orientation will help us to further accelerate the adoption and utilization of GammaTile across the country, as we partner with clinicians to reach patients with newly diagnosed malignant and recurrent operable brain tumors."

Mr. Atteberry has an impressive track record of 27 years of experience spanning neurology, neurosurgery and oncology fields. He has led sales, marketing, business development, market access and client services to drive revenue growth for medical device companies such as Medtronic, Abbott, Monteris Medical and IMRIS. Notably, he has been recognized for assembling high-performing individuals and building teams that surpass sales objectives.

Beyond his professional achievements Mr. Atteberry brings a personal dedication to this cause by being a cancer survivor himself. Speaking about his new role he shared, "I'm proud to join a company committed to advancing the care of patients with brain tumors. It is rare to see an organization of our size so dedicated to continue investing in developing robust, randomized, clinical outcome data. Becoming part of a leadership team that focuses on patients, clinicians and science every day is deeply rewarding. I look forward to broadening the adoption of GammaTile Therapy to many more patients and hospitals across the country to serve our corporate purpose."

GammaTile® Therapy is a Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) that delivers immediate radiation and eradicates brain tumor cells before they can replicate post-surgery while helping to protect healthy brain tissue. GammaTiles are bioresorbable collagen embedded with radioactive seeds, Cesium 131. 

Since GammaTile Therapy received FDA clearance in 2018 for recurrent brain tumors and in 2020 for newly diagnosed tumors, more than 1,000 patients have benefitted from its innovative design that targets any remaining cancer cells after a tumor is surgically removed.

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to raise the standard of care and improve the lives of patients with brain tumors, a team of brain tumor specialists formed GT Medical Technologies. FDA-cleared GammaTile Therapy is a Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) for patients undergoing brain tumor removal surgery of newly diagnosed malignant and recurrent brain tumors. This treatment eliminates the need for one to six weeks of daily external beam radiation therapy,allowing patients to go about their daily lives without the burden of additional trips to the hospital or clinic for ongoing treatment. Since its full market release in the United States in March 2020,GammaTile has been offered in more than 95 hospitals, with more centers being added each month. For more information, visit www.gtmedtech.com and follow @GammaTile on Twitter and LinkedIn.

