GT Medical Technologies, Inc. Nominated for Prix Galien USA 2023 Award by Galien Foundation in Best Medical Device Category for Company's GammaTile® Therapy

GT Medical Technologies

26 Oct, 2023, 15:02 ET

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, Inc. a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced that its FDA-cleared GammaTile® Therapy has been nominated for a Prix Galien USA 2023 Award for Best Medical Technology by the Galien Foundation.

The Galien Foundation winners for this category will be announced during a ceremony on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

"It is an honor to be nominated for this prestigious award that recognizes innovators in the life sciences," said GT Medical Technologies CEO Matthew Likens. "To be among such a distinguished group of nominees shows how advanced new and improved technologies, such as GammaTile, can help improve our patients' lives every day."

GammaTile Therapy is a Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) for patients with newly diagnosed malignant intracranial neoplasms and patients with recurrent intracranial neoplasms. GammaTile Therapy delivers immediate radiation that eradicates brain tumor cells before they can replicate post-surgery while helping to protect healthy brain tissue. GammaTiles are bioresorbable collagen embedded with radioactive seeds, Cesium 131. 

GT Medical Technologies is among the more than 20 other entries nominated for the Best Medical Technology award. According the Galien Foundation, since 2007, the Prix Galien USA has been America's preeminent prize acknowledging the leading-edge of scientific advances in life sciences. The foundation is the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences.

Since GammaTile® Therapy received FDA clearance in 2018 for recurrent brain tumors and in 2020 for newly diagnosed tumors, more than 1,000 patients have benefitted from its innovative design that targets any remaining cancer cells after a tumor is surgically removed.

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to raise the standard of care and improve the lives of patients with brain tumors, a team of brain tumor specialists formed GT Medical Technologies. FDA-cleared GammaTile Therapy is a Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) for patients undergoing brain tumor removal surgery of newly diagnosed malignant and recurrent brain tumors. This treatment eliminates the need for one to six weeks of daily external beam radiation therapy, allowing patients to go about their daily lives without the burden of additional trips to the hospital or clinic for ongoing treatment. Since its full market release in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile has been offered in more than 95 hospitals, with more centers being added each month. For more information, visit www.gtmedtech.com and follow @GammaTile on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Lori Kagan
GT Medical Technologies
[email protected] 

Dawn Fallon
New Dawn Communications
[email protected] 

