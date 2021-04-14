GT Molecular launches highly sensitive PCR-based tests for UK, South African, and Brazilian/Japanese Variants of Concern Tweet this

Offering Designed for Availability 1. Nationwide Fee-for-service testing of wastewater samples for UK, South African, and Brazilian/Japanese Variants of SARS-CoV-2 Communities, wastewater treatment operations, Researchers, Health officials Immediately 2. SARS-CoV-2 Multivariant Discrimination Assay Commercial Reagent Kit for both RT-PCR and digital PCR instruments. Research labs doing their own community testing, environmental testing labs, CLIA labs, Health officials Immediately

"GT Molecular is the laboratory muscle behind our [SARS-CoV-2 Predictive] model," said Frank Martz, City Manager for the City of Altamonte Springs, Florida. "As mutations and variants gained traction, GT Molecular created new tools producing highly accurate, well-reported and timely variant data to our City, which has been shared throughout decision-makers in Florida. GT Molecular's data has been validated by our state's lab as accurate and reliable. GT Molecular's ability to accurately identify and report variant prevalence before people produce symptoms has been an indispensable tool helping to better protect citizens in our region."

"We have appreciated greatly the accurate results and consistently quick turn-around time GT Molecular provides, and the ability to evaluate the presence in our community of mutations associated with certain variants has helped us clearly communicate changing risks in our different neighborhoods as well as support our State's genomic sequencing efforts," said Brian Lowe, Chief Innovation Officer and COVID-19 Response Leader for the City of Burlington, VT. "The timely data regarding viral prevalence over the past months has enabled us to shift testing and tracing resources to areas that need them most in our community, and the ability of GT Molecular's leadership to discuss with us the trends, implications, and unknowns has helped our community respond quickly to the changing nature of the pandemic."

The underlying, patent pending, technology that allows GT Molecular to track these variants in wastewater is available for sale as All-in-One commercial reagent kits providing laboratories with high quality, pre-validated reagents and controls so they can continue to serve their communities with high confidence and no lost time. "We have been using the digital PCR 4-plex (Wuhan + B.1.1.7) differentiation wastewater test kit for wastewater surveillance across the city of Houston. It has allowed us to track the emergence of the B.1.1.7 variant in a rapid, easy-to-use assay." says Dr. Lauren Stadler, Assistant Professor at Rice University.

About GT Molecular

GT Molecular is a leader in providing highly customizable, ultrasensitive digital PCR and qPCR tests. GTM's molecular app technology is an easy-to-use, end-to-end solution for rapid deployment and provides reliable and consistent measurements while detecting as little as 1-3 molecules of target nucleic acid.

