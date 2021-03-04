GTCR Announces Healthcare Partnership with Michael Mulhern and Phil Macnabb to Form Epselon Global

CHICAGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, today announced that it has entered into a Leaders Strategy™ partnership with Michael Mulhern and Phil Macnabb to form Epselon Global, LLC ("Epselon Global"). Based in Chicago, IL, the new company will focus on acquiring companies and assets as part of a strategy to build a market-leading healthcare business.

GTCR, the firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy™- finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth - will invest in Epselon Global from GTCR Fund XIII, a private equity fund with $7.5 billion of limited partner capital commitments. Mr. Mulhern will serve as Executive Chairman and Mr. Macnabb will serve as Chief Executive Officer of Epselon Global; each of them will make a substantial investment alongside GTCR.

Epselon Global represents GTCR's fifth partnership with Mr. Mulhern. Since 2002, Mr. Mulhern has been CEO of four companies backed by GTCR - Sotera Health, Albany Molecular Research, Fairmount Food Group and American Sanitary. He previously held roles at Baxter International and Alliant Foodservice. Mr. Mulhern's long-standing relationship with GTCR includes his current roles as an outside director of GTCR portfolio companies Albany Molecular Research and Regatta Medical. Mr. Mulhern and Mr. Macnabb have worked together closely over the past 20 years, including at Sotera Health, Fairmount Food Group and American Sanitary, where Mr. Macnabb held senior executive roles. Mr. Macnabb most recently served as President of Sotera Health's largest division, Sterigenics, a leading global network of over 50 medical sterilization facilities serving approximately 2,800 customers worldwide, including more than 40 of the top 50 medical device companies. He previously served as COO and CFO of Sotera Health.

"We are very excited to once again partner with Michael and Phil," said GTCR Managing Director Sean Cunningham. "As a result of our long-term relationship and previous partnerships with them, we have tremendous respect for their strategic vision, operational abilities and M&A acumen. Their broad industry experience and expertise within healthcare make them ideal partners as GTCR commits to building another platform in the space."

"I am thrilled about the opportunity to work with GTCR for a fifth time and to build a leading healthcare company as part of The Leaders Strategy™," said Michael Mulhern. "GTCR has been an ideal partner over the past two decades, demonstrating exceptional leadership, enabling growth and providing the support and resources required to build successful companies. I look forward to this next partnership with GTCR and Phil."

"It is a great opportunity to once again partner with GTCR," added Phil Macnabb. "The support and domain expertise provided by GTCR has been instrumental in the success of our past partnerships. GTCR focuses on building real and sustained value in the companies they invest in. With Epselon Global, we plan to invest in the healthcare sector at a time of rapid change and, together with Michael and GTCR, I believe we can create something unique with a lasting positive impact in the industry."

"GTCR's formation of Epselon Global is another excellent example of The Leaders Strategy™ and builds on our deep sector expertise," added Dean Mihas, Managing Director at GTCR. "Michael and Phil have been valuable long-term partners to GTCR and have exceptional track records in the healthcare sector. Leveraging our collective experience, we believe there are a number of compelling industry trends that we are excited to capitalize on. We are actively looking for acquisitions, ranging from founder-led businesses to large corporate carve-outs. Michael and Phil provide us a unique position to evaluate and pursue a wide range of assets."

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Healthcare, Financial Services & Technology, Technology, Media & Telecommunications and Growth Business Services industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ - finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $20 billion in over 250 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com.

About Epselon Global

Epselon Global was formed in 2021 as a partnership between Michael Mulhern, Phil Macnabb and GTCR, with a mission to build a market-leading healthcare business. For more information about Epselon Global, please contact [email protected].

