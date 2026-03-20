GTCR Appoints Donnie Phillips as Chief Administrative Officer and Managing Director

CHICAGO, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, today announced that Donnie Phillips has joined the firm as Managing Director and Chief Administrative Officer. Based in GTCR's Chicago offices, Mr. Phillips will help drive the execution of key strategic and operational initiatives, ensuring alignment across GTCR's functional teams and supporting the firm's investment activities. He will also support value creation efforts in partnership with the Portfolio Resources Group.

On behalf of the firm, Co-CEOs Dean Mihas and Collin Roche shared:

"We are pleased to welcome Donnie to GTCR as Chief Administrative Officer and Managing Director. As our firm continues to grow, we remain deeply focused on building best-in-class capabilities and strengthening our operational excellence, cross-functional collaboration and infrastructure to support our investment teams and portfolio companies."

Mr. Phillips joins GTCR after twelve years at Citadel Securities, where he most recently served as a Managing Director of Finance, leading cross-functional efforts across capital management, financial strategy and operational efficiency and prior to that was Chief Operating Officer of Citadel Execution Services. Before joining Citadel Securities, he worked in private equity at MidOcean Partners and Sun Capital Partners after beginning his career as an M&A analyst at Evercore. Mr. Phillips holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, as well as an MA in Finance and a BA in Economics and Philosophy from Brandeis University.

"I'm excited to join GTCR as the firm continues to grow its franchise while maintaining its focus on sustaining the highest standards of investment performance," said Donnie Phillips. "The firm has a long-standing history of partnership and success, and I look forward to working alongside GTCR's leadership and staff to support key strategic and operational initiatives."

"As Chief Administrative Officer, Donnie will play a critical role in supporting coordination and effectiveness across the firm," continued GTCR Co-CEOs Dean Mihas and Collin Roche. "His appointment underscores the firm's commitment to excellence and our ongoing investment in people, processes, and capabilities."

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that invests behind The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $30 billion in approximately 300 companies, and the firm currently manages approximately $50 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE GTCR