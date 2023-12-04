GTCR Appoints Peg Sullivan as Chief Human Resources Officer

GTCR

04 Dec, 2023

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today that Peg Sullivan has joined the firm as Managing Director, Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, she will lead the firm's talent strategy, and oversee all of GTCR's human resources functions, including culture, engagement, development, recruitment and rewards. She will also work with GTCR's executive team on key cultural and diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

"We are excited to have Peg join GTCR, where she will play a critical role in continuing to build our people strategy, driving operational excellence and enhancing our ability to recruit, and retain the very best talent," said Dean Mihas and Collin Roche, Managing Directors and Co-CEOs of GTCR. "We recognize the importance of investing in our people and infrastructure to ensure we maintain a supportive, engaging and inclusive culture as we continue to grow. Peg brings a great mix of experience as a senior advisor to executive teams and managing large talent organizations, and the firm will benefit greatly from her expertise. We look forward to having her as part of our executive team and the impact she will have in leading this function."

Ms. Sullivan joins GTCR after 25 years at Morgan Stanley, where she most recently served as a strategic advisor to the COO. Previously, she was Global Head of Talent Management where she led the firm's efforts to attract, develop and retain top talent. Outside of work, Ms. Sullivan is a Trustee for Prep for Prep, an organization that develops future leaders from underserved communities by creating access to first-rate educational, leadership and professional advancement opportunities. She holds an MS in Behavioral Science from Johns Hopkins University and a BA from Fordham University.

"As a firm that has built its investment strategy around partnering with outstanding talent, GTCR's foundation is rooted in recognizing and appreciating the unique value each individual team member can bring to an organization," said Ms. Sullivan. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of this firm and its culture, and I look forward to working with the entire team to help drive GTCR forward."

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $25 billion in over 270 companies, and the firm currently manages more than $35 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

