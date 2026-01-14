GTCR Appoints Rohan Ranadive as Chief Financial Officer; Anna May Trala Transitions to Senior Advisor

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today that Rohan Ranadive has joined the firm as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Ranadive succeeds Anna May Trala, who is retiring after a long tenure as GTCR's CFO. Ms. Trala will remain affiliated with the firm, serving as a Senior Advisor going forward. Based in GTCR's Chicago offices, Mr. Ranadive will oversee the firm's Finance and Portfolio Analytics groups, partnering closely with senior leadership to support GTCR's continued growth and operational excellence.

On behalf of the firm, Co-CEOs Dean Mihas and Collin Roche shared:

"We are excited to welcome Rohan to the GTCR team. His background and leadership, including deep experience working across the private equity industry, will be a valuable addition as we continue to invest in our platform, support our portfolio companies, and further our long-standing approach to building great businesses."

Mr. Ranadive brings more than two decades of experience in private equity and financial management. He joins GTCR from Vista Equity Partners, where he was a Managing Director of Finance Operations. Previously, he was the Chief Financial Officer of Aviditi Advisors and spent 12 years at TPG Capital in various finance and accounting leadership roles after beginning his career at Ernst & Young. He is a Certified Public Accountant and holds both a BBA and an MBA from the University of Texas.

"I am thrilled to join GTCR, which has a disciplined investing approach, performance orientation and strong partnership culture that set a high standard in the industry," said Rohan Ranadive, Managing Director and CFO. "The Finance and Portfolio Analytics teams have played a critical role in the success of GTCR, and I'm fortunate to join the existing strong team as we look to contribute further to the growth and development of GTCR. I look forward to leveraging my experience, working closely with the team to continue to set a standard of excellence."

GTCR also announced that after 22 years at the firm, Anna May Trala has retired as Chief Financial Officer and transitioned to a Senior Advisor role. As a Senior Advisor, Ms. Trala will continue to support the firm and contribute to the success of the portfolio.

"We thank Anna May for her many years of leadership and contributions at GTCR," said GTCR Co-CEOs Dean Mihas and Collin Roche. "During her 22 years with the firm, Anna May led the critical build-out of our finance organization, maintaining a standard of excellence and mentoring many team members. Her transition to Senior Advisor ensures GTCR will continue to benefit from her experience and expertise."

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that invests behind The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $30 billion in approximately 300 companies, and the firm currently manages approximately $50 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

