GTCR Completes Sale of Worldpay to Global Payments

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today that it has closed the previously announced sale of Worldpay (the "Company"), a global leader in merchant acquiring and payments processing, to Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) as part of a transformative three-way transaction. The sale of Worldpay represents one of the largest strategic sales in the history of the private equity industry.

In April 2025, GTCR signed a definitive agreement under which Global Payments agreed to acquire Worldpay from GTCR and FIS (NYSE: FIS) for $24.25 billion of cash and stock, while FIS simultaneously agreed to acquire Global Payments' Issuer Solutions business. As part of the transaction, GTCR will own shares representing approximately 15% of Global Payments' equity capitalization, allowing it to participate in value creation from the synergy achievement and transformative growth of the combined business.

GTCR acquired a majority stake in Worldpay in July 2023 from FIS through a Leaders Strategy™ partnership with industry-veteran CEO Charles Drucker with a thesis of re-accelerating growth. Together, GTCR, Mr. Drucker, and the Worldpay leadership team effected a seamless transition from FIS and successfully executed a strategic transformation of the Company focused on technology investments, enhancing products and services, and driving operational excellence across the organization.

"Our partnership with CEO Charles Drucker and the Worldpay team over the last two years illustrates the value of our Leaders Strategy™ approach and expertise executing complex transactions to drive transformational change and growth in businesses of all sizes," said Collin Roche, Co-CEO and Managing Director of GTCR. "We look forward to continuing to participate in the growth and success of the combined business and supporting its ongoing evolution as a leader in payments and payments technology worldwide."

"The closing of this transaction marks an important milestone as Worldpay joins Global Payments, advancing a shared commitment to innovation across the combined business," said Drucker. "Working in close collaborative partnership with GTCR and through the tremendous efforts of our talented Worldpay colleagues, we were able to significantly expand our global processing capabilities and bring new payment innovations to market. These collective efforts have strengthened Worldpay's competitive position, accelerated growth, and created a differentiated platform for continued success in the marketplace. I'm immensely proud of all that we have accomplished together."

"We have tremendous confidence in the future of the combined business, including its ability to compete and deliver value in the payments and payment technology market," said Aaron Cohen, Managing Director and Head of Financial Services & Technology at GTCR. "This transaction reflects the hard work and collaboration of all parties involved – we deeply appreciate the leadership from Charles and the Worldpay team, as well as the partnership with FIS, that made this successful outcome possible."

"Today's closing represents the tireless work of many parties, including Worldpay's leadership team, FIS, and Global Payments," added KJ McConnell, Managing Director at GTCR. "This complex carveout and successful transformation of Worldpay over the past two years underscores GTCR's longstanding track record in the payments industry and our ability to execute complex corporate separations to unlock meaningful, lasting value for stakeholders. This transaction is a powerful example of our Leaders Strategy™ in action – identifying exceptional opportunities and working in partnership with management to drive transformative growth."

Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as financial advisors to Worldpay. Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel, and Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP and Paul Hastings LLP served as regulatory counsel.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that invests behind The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $30 billion in approximately 300 companies, and the firm currently manages approximately $50 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Worldpay

Worldpay is an industry leading payments technology and solutions company with unique capabilities to power omni-commerce across the globe. Our processing solutions allow businesses of all sizes to take, make and manage payments in-person and online from anywhere in the world. Annually, we process over 55 billion transactions across 174 countries and 138 currencies. We help our customers become more efficient, more secure and more successful. To learn more, visit worldpay.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and or Facebook.

