GTCR Closes $11.5 Billion Fund XIV

Fund to Support Management in Executing Upon Growth and Transformation

CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, today announced the closing of GTCR Fund XIV ("Fund XIV" or the "Fund"), with aggregate commitments of $11.5 billion. The Fund, which had an initial target of $9.25 billion, reached its hard cap. The Fund includes total limited partner commitments of $11.0 billion and a commitment from GTCR of approximately $500 million. The predecessor fund, GTCR Fund XIII, was raised and initiated in 2020 with aggregate commitments of approximately $7.9 billion.

The Fund received strong support from limited partners in prior GTCR funds, many of whom have invested with the firm for decades, as well as several new investors. The diverse Fund XIV investor base includes leading global endowments and foundations, public and corporate pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions and private wealth.

Consistent with GTCR's investment approach, The Leaders Strategy™, Fund XIV will expand the firm's capacity to partner with exceptional management leaders who have strong track records of value creation to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies in its core industry domains of Healthcare, Technology, Media & Telecom, Business & Consumer Services and Financial Services & Technology. GTCR's investment approach emphasizes transformational growth to build better businesses with a long-term orientation.

On behalf of the firm, Dean Mihas and Collin Roche, Co-CEOs of GTCR, commented:

"We appreciate tremendously the support from our limited partners. That support is invaluable to us in working with our management partners to build great businesses through transformational growth and add-on acquisitions. This committed equity capital of Fund XIV positions GTCR and its investment teams with the resources to invest through periods of uncertainty and varied economic conditions.

For over four decades, GTCR's approach has been to build deep domain expertise and broad executive relationships in our core industries. This approach enables us to partner with and support high caliber, experienced management leaders in pursuing opportunities for transformation, including corporate carve-outs, transformational mergers and growth through acquisition strategies. We also continue to build GTCR's organization, growing our team, increasing our sourcing efforts and enhancing our ability to support management teams as they grow their businesses. We believe that our differentiated strategy, our high-quality and experienced team, and our committed capital resources position us to capitalize on unique opportunities in the current environment."

"We are grateful for the confidence that GTCR's limited partners have demonstrated in our team and in our strategy. We are focused on providing consistent, outstanding returns for our investors across economic environments, with a continued focus on alignment and transparency," stated Jodi Rubenstein, Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to GTCR.

About GTCR:

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $24 billion in over 270 companies, and the firm currently manages more than $35 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

GTCR Contacts

Investor Relations

Jodi Rubenstein

(312) 382-2202

[email protected]

Media Relations

Andrew Johnson

(212) 835-7042

[email protected]

SOURCE GTCR