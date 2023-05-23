GTCR Closes $11.5 Billion Fund XIV

News provided by

GTCR

23 May, 2023, 08:30 ET

Fund to Support Management in Executing Upon Growth and Transformation

CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, today announced the closing of GTCR Fund XIV ("Fund XIV" or the "Fund"), with aggregate commitments of $11.5 billion. The Fund, which had an initial target of $9.25 billion, reached its hard cap. The Fund includes total limited partner commitments of $11.0 billion and a commitment from GTCR of approximately $500 million. The predecessor fund, GTCR Fund XIII, was raised and initiated in 2020 with aggregate commitments of approximately $7.9 billion.

The Fund received strong support from limited partners in prior GTCR funds, many of whom have invested with the firm for decades, as well as several new investors. The diverse Fund XIV investor base includes leading global endowments and foundations, public and corporate pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions and private wealth. 

Consistent with GTCR's investment approach, The Leaders Strategy™, Fund XIV will expand the firm's capacity to partner with exceptional management leaders who have strong track records of value creation to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies in its core industry domains of Healthcare, Technology, Media & Telecom, Business & Consumer Services and Financial Services & Technology. GTCR's investment approach emphasizes transformational growth to build better businesses with a long-term orientation. 

On behalf of the firm, Dean Mihas and Collin Roche, Co-CEOs of GTCR, commented:

"We appreciate tremendously the support from our limited partners. That support is invaluable to us in working with our management partners to build great businesses through transformational growth and add-on acquisitions. This committed equity capital of Fund XIV positions GTCR and its investment teams with the resources to invest through periods of uncertainty and varied economic conditions. 

For over four decades, GTCR's approach has been to build deep domain expertise and broad executive relationships in our core industries. This approach enables us to partner with and support high caliber, experienced management leaders in pursuing opportunities for transformation, including corporate carve-outs, transformational mergers and growth through acquisition strategies. We also continue to build GTCR's organization, growing our team, increasing our sourcing efforts and enhancing our ability to support management teams as they grow their businesses. We believe that our differentiated strategy, our high-quality and experienced team, and our committed capital resources position us to capitalize on unique opportunities in the current environment."

"We are grateful for the confidence that GTCR's limited partners have demonstrated in our team and in our strategy. We are focused on providing consistent, outstanding returns for our investors across economic environments, with a continued focus on alignment and transparency," stated Jodi Rubenstein, Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to GTCR.

About GTCR:

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $24 billion in over 270 companies, and the firm currently manages more than $35 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

GTCR Contacts

Investor Relations
Jodi Rubenstein
(312) 382-2202
[email protected]

Media Relations
Andrew Johnson
(212) 835-7042
[email protected]

SOURCE GTCR

Also from this source

GTCR Becomes Signatory to United Nations-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment

GTCR-Backed Paya to be Acquired by Nuvei

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.