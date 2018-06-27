GTI Uphold 5G+AI for an Intelligent and Connected World

Mr. Houlin Zhao, Secretary-general of ITU states the significance of deep integration of 5G and AI in promoting the progress of human society and improving the living quality and sustainability on our planet. ITU expects GTI 2.0 to leverage its valuable experience in 1.0 phase and continue to serve as an effective platform that brings together partners from telecom industry and the verticals for joint innovation towards 5G.

Operators and vendors actively drive 5G development and explore 5G use cases closely with verticals to pave the way for an intelligent and connected world.

"China Mobile will proactively keep up with the new trend of everything intelligently connected, practice the Big Connectivity strategy and promote integration of 5G+AI, striving to become a leading operator with digital innovation," stated Mr. Shang Bin, Chairman of China Mobile, during the summit. "This will be achieved through building top-notch information communication infrastructure, world-leading 5G network, smart operation and service capability with 5G+AI, and a synergetic win-win digital ecosystem."

Mr. Sunil Mittal Bharti, Chairman of GSMA and Bharti Enterprise stated that the exponential demand on connections, data usage, connected devices and transitions in India market can only be met through 5G which is enabled by network with maximum reuse of legacy assets, devices with fine performance and readiness, Digital India Program and ecosystem with industry verticals.

NTT Docomo shared its goal of realizing brilliant life and industrial revolution with 5G and AI. Through its 5G open partner program and lab, Docomo has been exploring applications in various areas and making significant progress on remote control for construction equipment and remote medical services.

Verizon spoke on 5G's multipurpose capabilities for diverse scenarios and the need for building the next platform of innovation focusing on 5G standard, spectrum, technologies and passive infrastructures, asserting that 5G innovations are only limited by our imagination.

Mr. Borje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson believed that the 5G race is on and when use cases and business potential are defined and technologies for smooth introduction are available, 5G will meet consumer expectation and further enable smart tools and people.

Verticals expect expedited development of 5G and AI technology to enable opportunities and innovation applications to all aspects of society.

Mr. Pan Weidong, VP and CFO of SDP Bank, envisioned disruptive financial services and new business models enabled by 5G+AI and cross-industry innovation. Mr. Li Zhengyu, VP of Baidu elaborated on how the Aollo Open platform and 5G accelerate the construction of a new ecosystem of autonomous driving and intelligent transportation. Academician Markku Kulmala, professor of university of Helsinki, shared the need for 5G in global air quality network for continuous and comprehensive observation to fight the global challenge of air pollution. Ms. Caroline Chan, VP of Intel spoke on the pivotal role of 5G in realizing the "always connected PC" for continuously evolving user experience.

"5G in China: the enterprise story", a joint report by GTI and GSMA was released at the summit. Mr. Mats Granryd, General Director of GSMA was interviewed by the moderator and commented that the report reveals the need for a supportive policy environment to incentivize industry collaboration and empower mobile operators to work with other sectors to innovate and launch new 5G services faster.

"GTI 5G S-Module (Superior Universal Module) Industrial Cooperation Plan" was jointly released by Mr. Li Zhengmao, EVP of China Mobile and representatives from operators and industrial and vertical vendors, aiming at unifying the demands from verticals for 5G capability, lowering the application barriers and expanding the scale of application.

5G is believed to be a key enabler for innovative services and applications in next few years that should reshape our society and various verticals in a way we have never seen before. When it encounters AI (Artificial Intelligence), another disruptive technology penetrating into all aspects of our society, our world is filled with even more possibilities and inspirations, taking innovation to another level. In the future, GTI will continue to join hands with industrial partners to build an effective international cooperation platform to promote 5G commercialization and joint innovation.

What is GTI?

Global TD-LTE Initiative (GTI), founded in 2011, has been dedicated to constructing a robust ecosystem of TD-LTE, speeding up the commercialization of TD-LTE and promoting the convergence of LTE TDD and FDD. As 4G evolves to 5G, GTI 2.0 was officially launched at the GTI Summit 2016 during the Mobile World Congress 2016 in Barcelona, aiming not only to further promote the evolution of TD-LTE and its global deployment, but also fostering a cross-industry innovative and a synergistic 5G ecosystem.

GTI Summit is a premier event that industry professionals should attend. This summit brings together the industry's most influential decision makers, policy makers and partners from around the globe to discuss the latest industry trends, share cutting-edge technologies and release innovative achievements. It is held three times a year in Barcelona, Spain; Shanghai, China and America respectively.

