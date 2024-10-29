GTIS Brazil Fund III Ranked as the Most Sustainable Private Equity Real Estate Fund in Latin America by GRESB Benchmark

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GTIS Partners LP ("GTIS"), a global real estate investment firm with a $4.4 billion gross asset portfolio, is pleased to announce the results from its participation in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") survey for 2024.

GTIS Brazil Real Estate Fund III was recognized as the most sustainable real estate fund in the America's Office segment and awarded as regional sector leader, scoring 93 points, a four point increase over the prior year. GTIS Brazil Real Estate Fund I, which was ranked number one for the nine proceeding years, ranked 2nd this year in Latin America. A total of 36 Latin American entities participated in the Real Estate Standing Investment Benchmark in 2024. The recognition demonstrates GTIS's ongoing commitment to sustainability and governance practices in its real estate portfolio.

The GRESB survey is a global benchmark for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices established in 2009, specifically designed for the real estate sector. It assesses funds and compares their performance to similar entities in their peer groups. This year's survey saw an increase in the level of engagement with a total of 2,223 real estate participants, a 6.5% increase in participation from the prior year. GRESB survey participants represent 208,250 real estate assets in more than 80 markets. GTIS has been actively engaged in the GRESB survey since 2012.

The integration of ESG practices is an important part of GTIS's development strategy, demonstrated through key initiatives such as obtaining green certifications for development and operational buildings, where practical. Between 2023 and 2024 eight projects received certifications: B21, São Paulo office (LEED Platinum, 2024), Vista Faria Lima, São Paulo office (LEED Platinum and triple LEED ZERO, 2024), Auric Symphony Park, Las Vegas multifamily (LEED Silver, 2024), Cambuci lot 4 and lot 5, São Paulo affordable residential (EDGE, 2023 and 2024 for lot 4 and 5 respectively), Vista Guanabara, Rio de Janeiro office (Fitwel 2 Star, 2023), Aspen Heights, College Park student housing (NGBS Silver, 2023), and Alta West Morehead, Charlotte multifamily (NGBS Silver, 2023). ESG certifications received in 2024 will be reflected in the funds 2025 GRESB surveys and 2024 Corporate Sustainability Reports. We believe green building certifications provide a framework for high-efficiency, healthy, cost-saving buildings, resulting in more environmentally friendly assets, and contributing to thriving communities.

Additional sustainability efforts undertaken by GTIS in 2024 included the installation of solar panels at Belvedere Place, a 102,960 square foot Class A office building located in Mill Valley, CA. The solar installation with 589 kW of capacity became operational in June 2024, covering 52% of the building and achieving a greenhouse gas emissions decrease. Other ESG activities across some of its assets include comprehensive technical building assessments performed to identify opportunities for improvement within the systems, the acquisition of renewable energy certificates, and ESG campaigns among the tenants.

Details regarding GTIS' ESG efforts, and its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Reports are available here. Results of the GRESB 2024 Real Estate Assessment results are available here.

About GTIS Partners

GTIS Partners is a global real estate investment firm in the Americas, headquartered in New York with offices in São Paulo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston and Munich. The firm was started in 2005 and is managed by President and Founder Tom Shapiro and seven partners. The firm manages $4.4 billion in gross assets and is active across a wide range of real estate sectors including single family and multifamily housing, office, industrial/logistics and hospitality as well as opportunity zone investments. The firm invests at various points in the capital structure including credit, common equity and structured equity. In the U.S., GTIS has invested in over 200 assets across 45 unique markets including growth areas such as Miami, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Charlotte. In Brazil, GTIS is among the largest real estate private equity firms with holdings including office, residential, logistics, and hospitality investments. Marquee assets developed by GTIS in São Paulo include the Infinity office building and Palácio Tangará, a five-star resort style hotel.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, used by institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making. For more information, visit GRESB.com.

About Green Certifications

The green certifications confirm that buildings align with environmental sustainability standards, resulting in a reduction of environmental impact during construction and/or operation. They also offer other advantages such as adding value to the asset, improved environmental performance, promotion of occupant health and wellbeing, cost savings in operations, and a decrease in carbon emissions.

The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification is issued by the U.S. Green Building Council and is one of the leading certifications currently available in the market. All certified developments adhere to stringent standards of quality and environmental performance, assessing various categories such as location and transportation, sustainable spaces, water efficiency, energy efficiency, materials and resources, quality of the built environment, and innovation, among others.

EDGE certification is a globally recognized program that focuses on energy efficiency, water conservation, and materials and resources, focusing on making buildings more resource efficient.

Fitwel is the world's leading certification system committed to building health for all. Fitwel has a vision of impacting health within all buildings, regardless of budget, size, year built, or location.

The NGBS (National Green Building Standard) provides a blueprint for builders to follow for the design and construction of new and renovated single-family homes and multifamily apartment buildings.

