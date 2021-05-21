GTIS Partners Achieves Another ESG Milestone in Real Estate Investing

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTIS Partners ("GTIS") announced today that it had been recognized as a 2021 "Gold" level firm by Green Lease Leaders, a program organized by the Institute for Market Transformation ( IMT ) and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE). The announcement was made by Maria Vargas, head of the U.S. Department of Energy, during the Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit .

Launched in 2014, Green Lease Leaders sets national standards for what constitutes a green lease, while recognizing landlords and tenants who modernize their leases to spur collaborative action on energy efficiency, cost-savings, air quality, and sustainability in buildings.

GTIS achieved the Gold Level recognition by meeting a series of requirements, including covering the cost of capital improvements intended to improve energy and water efficiency, tracking common area water and energy use, and employing energy management best practices.

"We are extremely pleased to be recognized for our dedication to the environment by the DOE and IMT," said Josh Pristaw, Senior Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets and Co-head of Brazil at GTIS Partners. "ESG has become a key focus of GTIS and our stakeholders, and we are very focused on the importance of our role in social and environmental stewardship and the impact of our real estate investments on the environment and surrounding communities. We are committed to responsible and ethical business practices and plan on further expanding and refining our approach to ESG conscious investing in the future."

GTIS was also recently recognized by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") as having the top three most sustainable investment funds in South America.

GTIS is proud to be part of a wider national trend toward green leases in commercial spaces. This year's Green Lease Leaders represent portfolios totaling more than 2 billion square feet and comprise a diverse range of buildings from large and small commercial offices to industrial buildings to data centers. Altogether, Green Lease Leaders manage over 4 billion square feet of commercial and government space, representing a huge potential for growth in green leases. IMT estimates that green leases can help reduce utility bills by up to about 50 cents per square foot (22 percent) in U.S. office buildings alone, and if all leased office buildings executed green leases, the market could reap over $3 billion in annual cost savings.

Learn more about Green Leasing by visiting GreenLeaseLeaders.com or reading Green Lease Leaders case studies .

