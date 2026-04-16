NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GTIS Partners LP ("GTIS"), a global real estate investment firm managing $4.9 billion in gross assets with a focus on residential and industrial investments, announced the acquisition of a 116-acre industrial site in the Tampa, Florida MSA for the development of 4Ward Logistics Center. GTIS will develop 382,500 square feet of Class A industrial space across two rear-load distribution buildings, with delivery expected in the second half of 2027. JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate services and investment management company, will handle leasing and marketing for the project.

GTIS Partners Acquires 116-Acre Site for Industrial Development in Tampa, Florida MSA

The development is located within the highly established and desirable East Tampa industrial submarket, offering excellent frontage and visibility along Interstate 4. The site benefits from two nearby interchange access points, providing immediate access to key local and regional logistics corridors, as well as direct connectivity to Port Tampa Bay.

"We continue to see strong fundamentals in well-located industrial submarkets with access to major transportation infrastructure," said Lee Lineberger, Vice President at GTIS. "4Ward Logistics Center's connectivity to Interstate 4 and proximity to Port Tampa Bay make this an attractive location for tenants seeking efficient distribution across Central Florida. This investment aligns with our strategy of targeting smaller-format industrial product where demand remains resilient."

The 4Ward Logistics Center development in Tampa represents GTIS's 17th industrial investment. Since inception, GTIS's US industrial investments encompass over 10 million square feet with total project cost exceeding $1.2 billion, primarily across the Carolinas, Georgia, Texas and Florida markets with a focus on smaller industrial product where demand and leasing remains favorable notwithstanding the tariff related uncertainty.

4Ward Logistics Center is located within a designated Qualified Opportunity Zone and is capitalized by the GTIS Opportunity Zone Fund II, an investment fund raised by GTIS to develop high-quality assets in undercapitalized areas across the United States. The fund is currently deploying capital and evaluating new Qualified Opportunity Zone opportunities nationwide.

About GTIS Partners

GTIS Partners is a global real estate investment firm in the Americas, headquartered in New York with offices in São Paulo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Savannah, and Munich. The firm was founded in 2005 and is managed by President and Founder Tom Shapiro and partners, Rob Vahradian, Joao Teixeira, Tom Feldstein, Ed McDowell, Robert McCall, Peter Ciganik and Maristella Diniz. The firm manages $4.9 billion in gross assets and is active across a wide range of real estate sectors including single family and multifamily housing, office, industrial/logistics and hospitality as well as opportunity zone investments. The firm invests at various points in the capital structure including credit, common equity and structured equity. In the US, GTIS has invested in 236 assets across almost 50 unique markets including growth areas such as Miami, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Charlotte. In Brazil, GTIS is among the largest real estate private equity firms with holdings including office, residential, logistics, and hospitality investments. Marquee assets developed by GTIS Partners in São Paulo include the Infinity office building and Palácio Tangará, a five-star resort style hotel. For more information, please visit www.gtispartners.com.

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SOURCE GTIS Partners