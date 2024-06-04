GTIS Partners Acquires Lot at Hardeeville Commerce Park for New Warehouse in Savannah MSA

NEW YORK , June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GTIS Partners LP ("GTIS"), a global real estate investment firm with a focus on residential and industrial/logistics investments, has announced the acquisition of Lot 13 at Hardeeville Commerce Park ("HCP"), a 26.5-acre site to develop a 268,113 square foot rear load warehouse north of the Port of Savannah.

HCP is located within a designated Qualified Opportunity Zone ("QOZ") in Hardeeville, South Carolina in the Savannah Metropolitan Statistical Area ("MSA"). QOZs are designated, under-capitalized areas within the U.S. that could benefit from economic development and job creation, allowing GTIS to incorporate its ESG practices into the development. The site is located 15 miles north of the Port of Savannah, the fastest growing and third largest port in the U.S., with direct access to I-95 North/South and Highway 17.

Tom Shapiro, Founder, President and Chief Investment Officer of GTIS, said, "We are thrilled to develop HCP in-house with our vertically integrated construction and development team, providing greater control over costs and timeline resulting in increased profitability for our investors. GTIS has hired over 30 experienced development and asset management professionals for its U.S. business post-pandemic to ensure best execution in anticipation of opportunities like HCP."

Robert McCall, Partner and Head of U.S. Industrial and Brazil Acquisitions for GTIS, said, "Acquiring this site positions GTIS to profit from the Port of Savannah's continued volume growth fueled by drivers including the area's strong presence of existing retail and consumer companies, the close proximity to major interstates, and its position as the most westerly U.S. port on the Atlantic seaboard. This is a strategic investment for our U.S. Industrial portfolio and is consistent with our desire to invest in markets that continue to show strong demand and have high barriers to entry."

GTIS expects to break ground at the site this summer.

GTIS Partners is a global real estate investment firm in the Americas, headquartered in New York with offices in São Paulo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston and Munich. The firm was started in 2005 and is managed by President and Founder Tom Shapiro and seven partners. The firm manages $4.5 billion in gross assets and is active across a wide range of real estate sectors including single family and multifamily housing, office, industrial/logistics and hospitality as well as opportunity zone investments. The firm invests at various points in the capital structure including credit, common equity and structured equity. In the U.S., GTIS has invested in over 215 assets across 45 unique markets including growth areas such as Miami, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Charlotte. In Brazil, GTIS is among the largest real estate private equity firms with holdings including office, residential, logistics, and hospitality investments. Marquee assets developed by GTIS Partners in São Paulo include the Infinity office building and Palácio Tangará, a five-star resort style hotel. For more information, please visit www.gtispartners.com.

