GTIS Partners Builds Out Fundraising Team with Appointment of Sharon Liss as Managing Director

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GTIS Partners LP ("GTIS"), a global real estate investment firm with a focus on residential and industrial/logistics investments, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its U.S. Capital Markets team with the hire of Sharon Liss as a Managing Director. Ms. Liss brings over 17 years of extensive experience working with institutional investors in real estate capital markets to the firm.

Sharon Liss

Ms. Liss will lead U.S. institutional fundraising efforts and be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with institutional investors and the consultant community. She will report to Peter Ciganik, Partner and Head of Capital Markets at GTIS.

The expansion of the firm's fundraising team points to GTIS' efforts to ramp up capital raising across its established verticals in residential and industrial development in the U.S. With the recent launch of GTIS' U.S. Real Estate Debt Strategies Fund, aimed at taking advantage of the current debt market dislocation, the firm will also benefit from Ms. Liss's experience in real estate credit.

Prior to joining GTIS, Ms. Liss was a Managing Director of Capital Markets at CenterSquare Investment Management, a Philadelphia-based investment firm active in listed real estate, private equity and real estate debt. At CenterSquare, she was responsible for business development and consultant relations across the firm's real estate products. Previously, she served as Managing Director, Business Development for Sugar Hill Capital Partners, a New York-based investment and development firm focused on multifamily properties. Ms. Liss started her career as a member of the Debt Capital Markets group at RBC Capital Markets.

About GTIS Partners

GTIS Partners is a global real estate investment firm in the Americas, headquartered in New York with offices in São Paulo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston and Munich. The firm was started in 2005 and is managed by President and Founder Tom Shapiro and seven partners. The firm manages $4.5 billion in gross assets and is active across a wide range of real estate sectors including single family and multifamily housing, office, industrial/logistics and hospitality as well as opportunity zone investments. The firm invests at various points in the capital structure including credit, common equity and structured equity. In the U.S., GTIS has invested in over 215 assets across 45 unique markets including growth areas such as Miami, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Charlotte. In Brazil, GTIS is among the largest real estate private equity firms with holdings including office, residential, logistics, and hospitality investments. Marquee assets developed by GTIS Partners in São Paulo include the Infinity office building and Palácio Tangará, a five-star resort style hotel. For more information, please visit www.gtispartners.com.

