GTIS Partners' Palácio Tangará Named Best Hotel in Brazil on Condé Nast Traveller 2021 Gold List

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTIS Partners LP ("GTIS"), a real estate private equity firm headquartered in New York City, with offices in São Paulo, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Paris and Munich, today announced that the Palácio Tangará, a hotel it developed in São Paulo, Brazil through institutional private equity funds has been recognized as 2021's Best Hotel in Brazil on Condé Nast Traveller's annual Gold List.

Condé Nast Traveller reviewed hotels from all over the world based on their service, attitude and design, finding that the Palácio Tangará's contemporary art and aura of luxurious sophistication captivated the world's attention and outperformed its competition.

As one of the largest foreign real estate investors in Brazil, GTIS has committed more than $2.4 billion of equity to its Brazil platform. The firm has been actively investing in Brazil real estate since 2005, and has developed numerous leading properties across asset types in São Paulo. The Palácio Tangará opened its doors to the public in Summer of 2017 after GTIS acquired the site in 2013. The hotel was designed by architect Patricia Anastassiadis and is located in Burle Marx Park overlooking a 26-acre stretch of dense Atlantic rainforest 10 miles southwest to the center of São Paulo.

"We are extremely honored to receive this recognition from Condé Nast for the Palácio Tangará," said Josh Pristaw, Senior Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets and Co-head of Brazil. "GTIS has been dedicated to expanding its Brazillian Real Estate portfolio since 2005, and spent more than four years working to develop Palácio Tangará into the magnificent property it is today. We are optimistic about the future and hope many more can enjoy this amazing hotel in the years to come."

About GTIS Partners

GTIS Partners is a leading real asset investment and development firm headquartered in New York with offices in São Paulo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Paris and Munich. The firm was founded in 2005 by Tom Shapiro and is managed by President Tom Shapiro and Senior Managing Directors Thomas Feldstein, Josh Pristaw, João Teixeira, Rob Vahradian and Amy Boyle. The firm manages over $4 billion in gross assets and is active across a wide range of real estate sectors including single family and multifamily housing, office, industrial/logistics and hospitality as well as renewable energy infrastructure and opportunity zone investments. The firm invests at various points in the capital structure including credit, common equity and structured equity. In the US, GTIS has invested in over 130 assets across 40 unique markets including growth areas such as Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Charlotte. In Brazil, GTIS is among the largest real assets private equity firms with holdings including office, residential, logistics, hospitality and renewable energy investments. Marquee assets in São Paulo include the Infinity office building and Palácio Tangará, a five-star resort style hotel. For more information, please visit www.gtispartners.com.

Media Contacts

Steve Bruce / Mary Beth Grover

ASC Advisors

(203) 992-1230

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE GTIS Partners

Related Links

http://www.gtispartners.com

