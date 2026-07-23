GTM Shareholder Alert: ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

Critical Information: ZoomInfo's $1.98 Per-Share Loss Quantifies Alleged Investor Damages as Market Repriced GTM Shares Following Corrective Disclosure

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased GTM securities between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Shares declined $1.98 per share, a loss of approximately 33%, after ZoomInfo reported first quarter 2026 results and slashed its full-year financial guidance. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is August 24, 2026.

From a closing price of $6.04 on May 11, 2026, ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) shares collapsed to $4.06 by the following trading session, erasing approximately one-third of the Company's equity value as the market stripped out what the lawsuit alleges was artificial inflation sustained by materially misleading growth projections.

The May 11, 2026 After-Hours Disclosure

After the market closed on May 11, 2026, ZoomInfo released first quarter 2026 financial results that revealed a sharp deterioration in the Company's growth trajectory. The filing states that the Company lowered its 2026 full-year revenue guidance, reversing the revenue outlook that defendants had repeatedly affirmed during the Class Period. The market responded immediately: GTM shares opened the next trading day at a steep discount, reflecting the removal of what the action contends was artificial price inflation.

Alleged Investor Damages and Loss Causation

The securities action asserts that throughout the Class Period, ZoomInfo's stock traded at prices inflated by management's optimistic representations about legacy platform retention, AI product adoption, and sustainable revenue growth. When the corrective disclosure eliminated the informational asymmetry between insiders and the investing public, the market repriced GTM shares to reflect the Company's actual condition.

Pre-disclosure closing price on May 11, 2026: $6.04 per share

Post-disclosure closing price on May 12, 2026: $4.06 per share

Per-share decline: $1.98

Percentage decline: approximately 33%

The complaint contends that the corrective disclosure caused the artificial inflation in ZoomInfo's stock price to decline

Investors who purchased ZoomInfo shares during the Class Period allegedly paid prices that were artificially inflated by the defendants' alleged misrepresentations and omissions

What the Disclosure Revealed

As set forth in the complaint, the May 11 disclosure contradicted months of statements projecting sustained growth and improving retention trends. Revenue guidance that had been set at $1.247 billion to $1.267 billion was cut, signaling that the trajectory management had described was not materializing. The market's swift repricing indicates that investors treated the prior guidance as material to their investment decisions.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The magnitude of ZoomInfo's single-day decline suggests the market viewed the prior optimistic statements as integral to the stock's valuation." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GTM Lawsuit

Q: How much did GTM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 33% -- a decline of $1.98 per share -- after ZoomInfo disclosed a sharp deterioration in its 2026 growth outlook and lowered full-year revenue guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the GTM lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges ZoomInfo made materially false or misleading statements regarding its legacy seat-based subscription retention, AI product transition progress, and sustainable revenue growth trajectory during the Class Period. When the true state was revealed on May 11, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do GTM investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my GTM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com