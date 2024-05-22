GTN and Finansia unlock Thai investing with fractional trading and global markets access

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, a global fintech redefining investing and trading for all, has been selected by Finansia Syrus Securities Public Company ("Finansia"), one of Thailand's leading full-service brokerages and wealth management houses, to streamline and enhance its clients' trading and investment experience.

Through GTN Trade, GTN's co-branded global trading platform, Finansia will broaden its coverage to 29 global markets and launch fractional trading opportunities across equities and ETFs. This will allow Thai investors with smaller capital to participate in high-value stocks, US equities, and a broader range of global assets.

"Finansia's goal of providing expanded global marketing access to Thai retail investors resonates with GTN's vision of making investing and trading accessible to all," stated Julien Le Noble, CEO of GTN Asia. "We are pleased to support Finansia's growth as their partner of choice and to empower Thai investors to unlock a world of possibilities through fractional trading and global market access."

Finansia will offer its clients the ability to invest in previously inaccessible stocks through fractional trading and access to a diverse range of equities and ETFs from markets worldwide.

"At Finansia, we are committed to broadening the investment universe and making global investment opportunities accessible to Thai investors," said Mr Chuangchai Nawongs, CEO of Finansia. "Our partnership with GTN perfectly complements this mission by introducing a trading platform that consolidates 29 major global markets altogether along with US fractional trading. We believe this collaboration will empower Thai investors to participate in global markets with well-informed knowledge and confidence as we provide the best possible trading solution across multiple devices."

With this partnership, GTN and Finansia are poised to reshape the investment landscape in Thailand, making global markets more accessible and empowering Thai investors to take greater control of their financial futures.

About GTN

GTN is a fintech pioneer with decades of success, holding broker-dealer and capital markets services licenses in multiple jurisdictions through subsidiaries. We are committed to empowering brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with scalable and innovative investment and trading solutions that enable access to a comprehensive network of global markets and multiple asset classes, making investment and trading accessible to all. Our investment and trading solutions offer seamless integration with the existing services of regulated financial firms and fintechs via our co-branded front ends and versatile API suite. Inspired by embedded finance, our API suite provides the adaptability to develop bespoke trading/investment applications or incorporate GTN features into existing platforms, enhancing their value proposition. In addition, our comprehensive global trading ecosystem includes best-in-class execution, custody, and post-trade solutions.

We bring together a diverse team of over 450 talented individuals spread across Dubai, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, united by a shared passion and purpose: empowering clients and transforming the accessibility to investment and trading opportunities for all. We are backed by strategic investors IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and SBI Ventures Singapore Pte. Ltd., a group company of SBI Holdings, Inc., one of the largest financial services firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit www.gtngroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Finansia

Finansia Syrus Securities PCL, was established in 2002 and is one of the industry leaders in full-service brokerage in Thailand. We offer a wide range of products and services with a dominant position in Brokerage Business, Investment Banking and Wealth Management for both individual, institutional and corporate investors with key focuses on digital platforms and comprehensive investment products. We hold licenses from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand ("SEC") to operate multiple areas of business including Securities Brokerage, Securities Trading, Investment Advisory, Underwriting, and Stock Borrowing and Lending.

At Finansia our main missions are to provide excellent services that are easily accessible to individual investors and offer sound investment advice to achieve above benchmark returns with integrated multi-asset investment products. In addition to product offerings, we have always been keen on using technology to leverage our capabilities in different arenas and to offer clients the best-in-class investment experience.

Our more than 300,000 clients across Thailand entrust us with their investment goals as we serve them through our extensive distribution channel of more than 400 relationship managers to assist clients in achieving their investment objectives among multiple investment products. For more information, please visit https://www.fnsyrus.com/mc03/

