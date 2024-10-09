GTS Achieves Silver Partnership Status with Zoom, Elevating Communication Solutions for Enhanced Customer Experience

ALTA LOMA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GTS (Global Technology Solutions, Inc), a leader in customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI), is thrilled to achieve Silver Partner status with Zoom, a global leader in communication technology. This partnership empowers GTS to integrate and offer Zoom's advanced solutions, including Zoom Phone and Zoom Workspace, enhancing the way businesses communicate and collaborate.

As a Silver Partner, GTS is poised to deliver innovative solutions that are tailored to meet the demands of modern workplaces. Among these solutions, Zoom Phone stands out as a robust VoIP service designed to streamline business communications. With features that enhance productivity and customer interaction, Zoom Phone is an essential tool for any organization looking to optimize its communication strategy.

GTS now offers Zoom Workspace, a comprehensive suite of tools that fosters effective teamwork. Designed to support both in-office and remote employees, Zoom Workspace ensures that teams can communicate and collaborate effortlessly, driving engagement and innovation across the board.

Zoom Phone integrates seamlessly with existing workflows, offering a robust communication solution tailored to modern business needs.

Key Features of Zoom Phone:

VoIP Service: High-quality voice calling over the internet.





Call Routing: Easily direct calls to the right team members.





Voicemail: Personalized voicemail options for every user.





Integration: Seamless integration with existing workflows and applications.





Mobile and Desktop Apps: Access your phone system from anywhere.

Key Features of Zoom Workspace:

Real-Time Collaboration: Tools for instant messaging, video conferencing, and file sharing.





User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive design that makes collaboration simple.





Cross-Platform Functionality: Works seamlessly on various devices and operating systems.





Team Management Tools: Features to help organize teams and projects effectively.





Customizable Layouts: Personalize workspace settings to fit individual or team needs.

"Achieving Silver Partner status with Zoom marks a significant milestone for GTS," said Ram Agarwal, CEO and Founder of GTS. "This accomplishment aligns with clients' vision of evolving into leading CX technology integrators. We are committed to leveraging advanced tools like Zoom Phone and Zoom Workspace to enhance customer experiences and empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world. By integrating these technologies into clients' platforms, we aim to provide comprehensive solutions that drive innovation and growth for them."

This partnership allows GTS to access Zoom's extensive resources and support, ensuring we can meet the diverse needs of our clients with innovative solutions that drive success.

For more information about our new partnership and the solutions we offer, visit the GTS Zoom Partnership page to explore how Zoom's solutions can elevate your business.

About Global Technology Solutions Inc.:

GTS is a leader in customer experience and artificial intelligence, dedicated to empowering businesses with innovative solutions that enhance communication and drive engagement. Our mission is to transform how organizations connect with their customers and each other.

