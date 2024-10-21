GTS Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation in CX and AI

ALTA LOMA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Technology Solutions, Inc. (GTS), a leading partner of Genesys, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google CCAI, and Zoom, proudly marks its 10th anniversary!

"Reaching our 10th anniversary is an incredibly proud moment for the entire GTS team. Over the years, our unwavering commitment to innovation, teamwork, and integrity has allowed us to grow while staying true to our values. I want to thank our team for their dedication and support, and our clients and partners for their trust in us. We can't wait to see the next 10 amazing years!" – Ram Agarwal, Founder & CEO

A Decade of Growth and Innovation

GTS began in 2014 as a one-person venture and has since evolved into a highly successful CX and AI firm. GTS has been at the forefront of delivering innovative customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) products, along with expert implementation and managed services. Over the past decade, GTS has grown into a trusted name in the industry, serving clients across the globe with a commitment to excellence and cutting-edge technology solutions.

Achieving significant milestones, GTS earned Gold Partner status with Genesys Cloud, became an AWS Advanced Partner and Amazon Connect Delivery Partner, a Google Cloud CCAI Reseller and Service Delivery Partner, and a Zoom Phone and Workspace reseller.

With over 100 successful CX and AI projects completed, 75+ publications, and numerous certifications acquired by its growing team, GTS takes pride in being the first Gold Partner for Genesys—an impressive feat for a company of its size. Now boasting over 35 professionals across the U.S., Canada, and India, GTS continues to set the "Gold Standard in CX and AI."

Core Values Driving Success

At the heart of GTS is its commitment to enhancing the relationship between humans and technology, ensuring every solution aligns with its mission to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Guided by core values of empathy, innovation, and integrity, GTS continuously seeks to elevate the value of its clients' investments in Genesys, AWS, Google, and Zoom.

GTS operates by The Golden Rule—treating others as they would want to be treated. This principle fosters teamwork and mutual respect, ensuring that every partnership and collaboration thrives on integrity and shared success. Its relentless focus on delivering top-notch results and maintaining transparent communication has been key to GTS's lasting client relationships.

"Our employees are our greatest asset. The trust, respect, and support that define our culture have been integral to our success. The energy and positivity generated by our teamwork make our workplace truly fulfilling—we wouldn't trade it for anything," said Becca Randall, General & HR Manager.

Looking Ahead: The Next Decade

As GTS embarks on its next chapter, the company is laser-focused on becoming a top-tier CX and AI platform leader, with plans to expand its reach across the U.S., India, and Canada. With its innovative solutions, strategic partnerships, and dedicated team, GTS is poised to continue leading the transformation of contact center experiences.

GTS is a pioneer in customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI), empowering businesses to enhance communication, drive engagement, and deliver exceptional, customer-centric experiences. Built on a foundation of innovation, integrity, and top-tier customer service, GTS transforms how organizations connect with their customers.

https://www.globo-tek.com

