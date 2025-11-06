GTT Group Announces Exclusive Divestiture of Pioneering AI Music Production Patent

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), a global leader in patent analysis and transaction services, today announced it is exclusively representing the divestiture of a pioneering U.S. patent covering fundamental innovations in AI-driven music production and mixing. The patent, developed by music producer and technologist Johnny Gillespie, introduced an automated, AI-based audio mixing system helping to revolutionize the music creation landscape.

The groundbreaking patent addresses the rapidly growing demand for intelligent tools in the music industry, which is projected to see the AI music market segment in the U.S. grow from $1.7 billion in 2024 to over $19 billion by 2034. The patent offers sophisticated innovations for artists and producers by automating complex audio engineering tasks, enabling creators to achieve professional-grade sound with greater efficiency and accessibility.

Key innovations covered by the patent include:

AI-Driven Mixing Automation: The system applies advanced AI decision models to automate intricate mixing processes, replicating techniques used by expert audio engineers.

The system applies advanced AI decision models to automate intricate mixing processes, replicating techniques used by expert audio engineers. Template-Based Mixing: It utilizes a library of templates corresponding to various sound sources and musical styles, allowing for consistent, high-quality results.

It utilizes a library of templates corresponding to various sound sources and musical styles, allowing for consistent, high-quality results. Cloud-Based Workflow: The technology enables a fully cloud-based production environment where creators can upload, process, and retrieve mastered audio, facilitating seamless remote collaboration across different platforms and digital audio workstations (DAWs).

"This patent represents a significant leap forward in the evolution of music production," said Tyler McKinley, Managing Director at GTT Group. "Its early priority date and prophetic claims position it as a foundational asset in a high-growth market. We are excited to offer this rare opportunity to acquire a patent that will undoubtedly shape the future of automated sound engineering and content creation."

The inventor, Johnny Gillespie, is a creative innovator with a career spanning music, technology, and business leadership. His background as a successful music producer, with albums charting on iTunes, combined with his strategic business acumen, led to the development of these transformative innovations.

"My goal was to democratize the music creation process by making professional mixing and mastering accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical expertise or resources," stated Johnny Gillespie. "This technology empowers artists to maintain creative control while leveraging the power of AI to streamline the technical complexities of production. It's about bridging the gap between artistic vision and the final polished product."

The patent is being offered as a fully unencumbered asset. GTT Group is inviting indications of interest from potential buyers until December 31st, 2025, though the seller reserves the right to accept an offer at any time.

About GTT Group

Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (www.gttgrp.com) is a market leader and pioneer in patent analysis, patent transaction,patent valuation, and related venture valuation services. GTT Group leverages core competencies in patent analysis, valuation, and market knowledge to deliver unparalleled results. GTT Group is also the leading innovator and pioneer in patent equity venture capital investing via its affiliated venture capital fund, Ideaship ( www.ideashipfund.com ). The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.

For more information on this unique opportunity, please contact:

Media Contact:

Tyler McKinley

Managing Director, GTT Group

[email protected]

+1.503.351.8945

SOURCE Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.