GTT Group Publishes Third Quarter Patent Transaction Market Report (PTMR) During Period of Limited USPTO Data Availability

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), a world leader in strategic patent analysis, patent transaction, patent development venture capital, and patent enterprise valuation services released its Third Quarter 2025 Patent Transaction Market Report and Forecast (PTMR) this morning. The report includes the Patent Market Index (PMI®) and the Patent Licensing Index (PLI®) along with sector specific patent activity.

The market appeared robust from all outward measures in the third quarter, and the PLI continued to show growth, recording an 8 percent gain and a 19 percent increase over the last 12 months. Since first publishing this report almost 20 years ago, this past quarter marked the first time the primary data source, the USPTO, experienced technical challenges that prevented the timely delivery of complete data sets. The situation appears to have been resolved in the fourth quarter. Despite the incomplete data sets, GTT Group made the decision to publish, as the available data provides insight on patent market activity.

Michael Lubitz, Senior Managing Director and Founder of GTT Group, added, "While we did not obtain a complete picture of market activity in the third quarter, we felt the data was noteworthy. The transactional data was of particular interest and merits review."

About the PTMR

For more than a decade, GTT Group's Patent Transaction Market Report has provided subscribers with key data on the health of the patent marketplace. Within the PTMR, you will find the industry's benchmark indexes and in-depth forecasting that are essential in understanding the current market and strategizing for the future. The quarterly report includes a detailed breakdown of the PMI® (Patent Market Index), showcasing the market's overall health and trends. The report highlights notable transactions, including applicable technical areas and the most active buyers and sellers. The report compares publicly traded licensing companies in aggregate vs. the S&P 500 via the PLI® (Patent Licensing Index). The quarterly report also provides insight regarding recent filing trends in emerging and disruptive technology areas.

About the PMI® and PLI®

The Patent Market Index (PMI®) tracks patent transaction activity and is reported quarterly in the Patent Transaction Market Report (PTMR). The Patent Licensing Index (PLI®) tracks publicly traded patent licensing companies and is also reported quarterly in the PTMR.

About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.

Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (www.gttgrp.com) is a market leader and pioneer in patent analysis, patent transaction (divestiture & acquisition), and patent enterprise value services. GTT Group is the first mover in patent equity venture capital investing via its affiliated venture capital fund, Ideaship (www.ideashipfund.com). GTT Group's patent asset house leverages core competencies in patent analysis, valuation, and market knowledge to deliver unparalleled results. The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.

