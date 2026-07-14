GU 2026 Fall/Winter Collection by Creative Director Francesco Risso Marks a New Chapter for the Brand

As GU celebrates its 20th anniversary, the brand enters a new chapter inspired by the Japanese word "Jiyū," meaning freedom. Embracing individuality, creativity, and everyday life, GU invites everyone to dress with confidence, curiosity, and the freedom to express themselves in their own way.

The collection has started to roll out, with the full Fall collection available on July 24.

Six distinct lifestyle concepts

GU Minimal:

A monochrome style that is simple, streamlined, and can be adapted to a wide range of occasions.

Fine Gauge Knit V Neck Cardigan（MEN） $29.90

Faux Leather Balloon Hem Jacket（WOMEN） $69.90

GU Classic:

A casual, nostalgic style that reinterprets 1970s influences through a modern lens.

Pleated Tapered Pants（MEN） $39.90

Baby Jacket（WOMEN） $59.90

GU Playful:

An expressive, playful style that embraces the layering of vibrant colors and diverse patterns with a sense of freedom.

Color Canvas Sneakers（UNISEX） $29.90

Super Wide Jeans（MENS） $39.90

GU Utility:

A functional, practical style designed to adapt seamlessly to everyday scenarios—from the city to the outdoors.

Warm Waffle Crew Neck T-shirt*（MEN） $9.90

3D Barrel Jeans（WOMEN） $39.90

GU Sport:

A colorful, cool street style inspired by sportswear from the 1980s and 1990s.

Heavy Weight Sweat Cocoon Hoodie（MEN） $39.90

WARM PADDED Stand Jacket*（MEN） $69.90

GU Cozy:

A style centered on loungewear and innerwear, characterized by pastel tones and a soft, comfortable feel against the skin.

Warm pointelle crew neck T-shirt*（WOMEN） $9.90

Satin relaxed pants（WOMEN） $29.90

* Available in the Winter Collection

Comment from Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

GU is a business with tremendous potential and a key driver of the Fast-Retailing Group's next phase of growth. As we welcome GU's 20th anniversary, we will take on the challenge of evolving into a global brand together with Francesco Risso, a world-class creative talent. We are confident that the new GU will be embraced by customers around the world, further expanding the brand's potential.

Comment from Tomokazu Kurose, President and CEO of GU Co., Ltd.

GU is now accelerating its evolution, starting from the products themselves. By combining customer-centered product development with the creativity of Francesco Risso, we have newly realized apparel that balances expressive design with a high level of refinement. I think customers will be pleasantly surprised by the prices of these products.

Comment from Francesco Risso, Creative Director of GU

What interests me most about clothing is its ability to accompany life. The wardrobe of today needs to feel grounded and accessible, yet also leave space for imagination, individuality, and play. The six lifestyle concepts are an attempt to reflect that reality; everyday dressing can be both practical and expressive, familiar and surprising.

I'm excited that the future of GU will emerge as a conversation between what we create and how people choose to live in it. It goes beyond product; GU will ultimately be shaped by the experiences, interpretations, and emotions of the people who make the clothes their own.

Special Feature Page for the Collection: https://www.gu-global.com/us/en/special-feature/contents/26fw-collection

Francesco Risso

Italian-born designer Francesco Risso studied fashion in Florence, New York, and London. He spent a decade at Prada, developing a rigorous approach to narrative and craft while gaining extensive design experience. From 2016 to 2025 he served as Creative Director at Marni, shaping a boldly original vision for the house inspired by music, art, and cultural exploration. A passionate educator, Risso has held guest positions at the world's top art and design schools. He is now Creative Director at GU.

About GU

GU was established in 2006 as one of the eight brands of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (which also operates UNIQLO) and currently operates approximately 480 stores in Asia, with e-commerce sites in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Japan. GU arrived in the United States in 2024, opening its first flagship store outside Asia in SoHo, New York, as well as the www.gu-global.com/us online store, which delivers products nationwide in the U.S. With a focus on value and trend-forward styles, GU aims to provide high-value fashion with a touch of Tokyo.

Media Contact

GU PR Team

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SOURCE GU